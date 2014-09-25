What’s On Tonight: A Lot Of Shonda Rhimes, A Little Jerry Seinfeld On ‘Letterman’

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 8 p.m.) — Season premiere. Hour one of Shonda Rhimes.

Thursday Night Football (CBS, 8:25 p.m.) — Hopefully Giants vs. Redskins is SLIGHTLY more interesting than last week’s Bucs/Falcons game. Washington should only lose by 20.

Scandal (ABC, 9 p.m.) — Season premiere. Hour two of Shonda Rhimes

Dating Naked (VH1, 9 p.m.) — It’s the so-called “Lost Episode” of Dating Naked, which ought to mean we FINALLY get to see Shannon and Hurley in the buff, but it’s actually just a “business owner from Newport Beach, Calif., and a product specialist from Detroit” eating dinner, or something.

How to Get Away with Murder (ABC, 10 p.m.) — Series premiere. Hour three of Shonda Rhimes.

Parenthood (NBC, 10 p.m.) — Season premiere. “Sarah takes Zeek on a birthday trip to Las Vegas; Amber struggles to navigate adulthood.” And I struggle to know why Kristen Bell hasn’t been on Parenthood yet.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Jerry Seinfeld on Letterman; Chris Pratt, Rosamund Pike, and John Mellencamp on Fallon; Denzel Washington on Kimmel; Ben Schwartz on Ferguson; Andy Samberg and Emily VanCamp on Meyers; Bill Hader, Chelsea Peretti, and Norah Jones on Conan; Steven Johnson on Stewart; and Walter Mischel on Colbert.