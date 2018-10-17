What’s On Tonight: ‘AHS: Apocalypse’ Heads Back To The Murder House

FX

American Horror Story: Apocalypse (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — We’re heading back to the Murder House tonight as Madison purchases the home of the dearly departed Harmon family. You know what that means: a Jessica Lange cameo people!

Riverdale (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — A gruesome discovery leads Betty and Jughead to investigate as Archie tries to adjust to his new life with the help of Veronica.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Geoff realizes he doesn’t want to follow in his father’s footsteps, and Beverly’s attempt to manipulate her children backfires.

Survivor (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — A tribe swap sees former enemies trying to work together in order to survive on the island.

Empire (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — The Lyon family inch their way back into the music business as Cookie and Portia try to sign Devon, who has the sound they’re looking for, while Andre tries to prove himself useful to Lucious on the business side of things.

Chicago Med (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Natalie treats a cancer patient with an uncooperative family while Dr. Halstead receives a surprise visit from the CPD.

American Housewife (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — Anna-Kat runs for a coveted seat in the school election, causing Katie and a fellow mom to get nasty in their campaign tactics.

All American (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Spencer adjusts to the rule of living in Beverly Hills while his coach adjusts his strategy once Spencer’s “Halo Effect” is gone.

Chicago Fire (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — The firehouse finds itself on high alert after a series of explosions throws the city into chaos.

Modern Family (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Manny’s girlfriend overstays her welcome at his parents’ house once he heads back to college and Haley has a hard time choosing between her past and her future.

Star (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — A grieving Carlotta score a big celebrity host for the Snowball event, but it comes at a heavy cost while Star discovers Maurice has been stealing from her.

SEAL Team (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Jason is left contemplating his future with Bravo team after a tragedy rocks him to his core.

Single Parents (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — Miggy looks after the kids while Angie and Douglas hold a competition to see who can sleep train baby Jack in just one night.

A Million Little Things (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Delilah struggles with the aftermath of her and Eddie’s secret as she tries to protect her children while keeping Jon’s memory alive.

Chicago P.D. (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Burgess must choose between Voight and a new ally when a ride-along goes south.

Criminal Minds (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Packages with gruesome contents are delivered to six people in the Washington, D.C., area, and the BAU must first figure out what connects the recipients before they can identify the UnSub.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Cardi B, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, J. Balvin featuring Zion & Lennox

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Peter Dinklage, Busy Philipps, Noname

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Jamie Lee Curtis, Felix Mallard, Colin Macleod

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Julian Castro