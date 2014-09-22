What’s On Tonight: ALL Of The TV Is Suddenly Back

Gotham (Fox, 8 p.m.) — Series premiere. You should be exited for Gotham. But don’t take my word for it — here’s Dan’s review. Don’t forget to read our chats with showrunner Bruno Heller and Camren Bicondova, who plays Catwoman, too.

The Big Bang Theory (CBS 8 p.m.) — Season premiere. There are two episodes on tonight, or in Big Bazinga Theory terms, there are $2 million worth of Jim Parsons on tonight.

Monday Night Football (ESPN, 8:15 p.m.) — It’s the Bears at Jets. If your fantasy game depends on how one of the Jets players does, you don’t have a very good fantasy team.

Sleepy Hollow (Fox, 9 p.m.) — Season premiere. “While Abbie is stuck in purgatory, Ichabod finds himself buried alive.” This show is so ridiculous (and fun).

The Blacklist (NBC, 10 p.m.) — In case you couldn’t tell by the nine million commercials during last night’s Sunday Night Football game, James Spader’s quips are back.

Under the Dome (CBS, 10 p.m.) — Season finale. SPOILER: there’s a little dome in all of us.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Mark Harmon and Jack Hanna on Letterman; Sofia Vergara and the Black Keys on Fallon; Courteney Cox on Kimmel; Bill Hader and Scott Bakula on Ferguson; Martha Stewart and Ana Gasteyer on Meyers; Zooey Deschanel, Breckin Meyer, and Beck on Conan; Jenny Nordberg on Stewart; and Tweedy on Colbert.