What’s On Tonight: ALL Of The TV Is Suddenly Back

Gotham (Fox, 8 p.m.) — Series premiere. You should be exited for Gotham. But don’t take my word for it — here’s Dan’s review. Don’t forget to read our chats with showrunner Bruno Heller and Camren Bicondova, who plays Catwoman, too.
The Big Bang Theory (CBS 8 p.m.) — Season premiere. There are two episodes on tonight, or in Big Bazinga Theory terms, there are $2 million worth of Jim Parsons on tonight.
Monday Night Football (ESPN, 8:15 p.m.) — It’s the Bears at Jets. If your fantasy game depends on how one of the Jets players does, you don’t have a very good fantasy team.
Sleepy Hollow (Fox, 9 p.m.) — Season premiere. “While Abbie is stuck in purgatory, Ichabod finds himself buried alive.” This show is so ridiculous (and fun).
The Blacklist (NBC, 10 p.m.) — In case you couldn’t tell by the nine million commercials during last night’s Sunday Night Football game, James Spader’s quips are back.
Under the Dome (CBS, 10 p.m.) — Season finale. SPOILER: there’s a little dome in all of us.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Mark Harmon and Jack Hanna on Letterman; Sofia Vergara and the Black Keys on Fallon; Courteney Cox on Kimmel; Bill Hader and Scott Bakula on Ferguson; Martha Stewart and Ana Gasteyer on Meyers; Zooey Deschanel, Breckin Meyer, and Beck on Conan; Jenny Nordberg on Stewart; and Tweedy on Colbert.
oh man under the dome is so wonderfully shitty I love it, I can’t wait to see what crazy shit happens tonight.
Also I really, REALLY, RREEAALLLLYY hope they kill off Junior
YEEEEEAH SLEEPY HOLLOW!!!!!
I missed you, Crane and Abbie and evil Walter Bishop and everybody else.
Yaaaaaas to Evil Walter Bishop!!!
Thats right, he did end up being evil. Forgot.
SLEEPY HOLLOW SHOOT IT IN MY VEINS!!
Being a TV lightweight I’ll just quietly snort it.
“How in the hell are you gonna have a Batman show without Batman?!” said internet.
“Eat my balls!!” said BurnsyFan66.
As long as Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t suck up the show with her suckiness, then I’m sure Gotham is gonna be awesome!
If they can minimize the use of those damn wiener kids, it might be decent.
Sleepy Hollow is great. An X-Filesque vibe. It’s not important TV but it’s damn entertaining.
I hope Gotham is a smash hit regardless of quality, Donal Logue deserves a hit.
I honestly never knew under the dome was still on TV
lets be honest, if its connected to Batman its going to be somewhat successful. Unless its on Cartoon Network where they’d do everything in their power to stop people from watching it.
Blacklist is the best show on TV.
why would it matter what channel a show is on is pushing buttons to switch channels to taxing?