What’s On Tonight: ‘American Dad!’ On TBS Very Funny

Gotham/Sleepy Hollow (Fox, 8 p.m.) — Gotham is the only new show on Fox that people are watching. Meanwhile, Sleepy Hollow‘s ratings are cratering. It averaged around seven million viewers last season; this season, five would be considered a win.

The Millers (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Season premiere. I still don’t understand how a show created by Greg Garcia and starring Will Arnett, Margo Martindale, and J.B. Smoove could be so bland, but here we are.

Private Violence (HBO, 9 p.m.) — The latest HBO documentary is an award winner about “two women whose stories illustrate the complexities and problems inherent in that question and encourages us to reevaluate the discourse about domestic violence.” Here’s a trailer.

American Dad! (TBS, 9 p.m.) — Season premiere. American Dad! is one of my favorite shows, which is why I hope it doesn’t get any, to quote every TBS promo, “edgier.” It’s perfectly nasty and violent and vicious and hilarious and all things Roger as is.

The Blacklist (NBC, 10 p.m.) — “An eco-terrorist cell searches for a destructive weapon; Liz tries to escape her guardian.” In other news, is your Blacklist Halloween costume ready?

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Ice Cube and Bush on Kimmel; Sarah Paulson and Jim Rash on Ferguson; Alan Cumming, Casey Wilson, and, Joe Perry on Conan.