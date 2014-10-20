What’s On Tonight: ‘American Dad!’ On TBS Very Funny

Gotham/Sleepy Hollow (Fox, 8 p.m.) — Gotham is the only new show on Fox that people are watching. Meanwhile, Sleepy Hollow‘s ratings are cratering. It averaged around seven million viewers last season; this season, five would be considered a win.
The Millers (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Season premiere. I still don’t understand how a show created by Greg Garcia and starring Will Arnett, Margo Martindale, and J.B. Smoove could be so bland, but here we are.
Private Violence (HBO, 9 p.m.) — The latest HBO documentary is an award winner about “two women whose stories illustrate the complexities and problems inherent in that question and encourages us to reevaluate the discourse about domestic violence.” Here’s a trailer.
American Dad! (TBS, 9 p.m.) — Season premiere. American Dad! is one of my favorite shows, which is why I hope it doesn’t get any, to quote every TBS promo, “edgier.” It’s perfectly nasty and violent and vicious and hilarious and all things Roger as is.
The Blacklist (NBC, 10 p.m.) — “An eco-terrorist cell searches for a destructive weapon; Liz tries to escape her guardian.” In other news, is your Blacklist Halloween costume ready?
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Ice Cube and Bush on Kimmel; Sarah Paulson and Jim Rash on Ferguson; Alan Cumming, Casey Wilson, and, Joe Perry on Conan.
i gave up early on “millers” last year. and even the addition of Sean Hayes won’t bring me back (sarcasm)
Careful, if you say something positive about Seth Mcfarlane people might kill you
Anyone know if the new episodes of American Dad will be making their way to Hulu?
I was on their support chat (shut up, I have a life) and they won’t be getting them. They don’t have a contract with TBS. They don’t even have the last few seasons or the 3 new ones on Fox this season.
Booo!
Nooooooo. I need Sleepy Hollow on my TV for longer than two seasons. It’s delightfully, unapologetically batshit. I would watch a whole hour of Crane criticizing things and Abby looking exasperated.
I won’t be comfortable until Sleepy Hollow shrinks to under 3 million, damnit’. I fear crowds.
DVR is set for American Dad, due to a softball doubleheader. Can’t wait!
Are the new episodes of American Dad brand new or just repeats of the most recent episodes on Fox? My DVR has recorded several new episodes from this season on Fox already.
Nevermind…I figured it out.
However, for others DVRing it, the new episodes don’t pick up on the DVR (and thus won’t be recorded) because TBS hasn’t labeled them as “New”…..At least not according to Comcast.
Way to go doing a 20 questions piece with the guy from Jane the Virgin and then not even mentioning the show in what’s on tonight.
I fear that those that don’t know there was a network switch (meaning, most everyone) will assume its a repeat since it was on TBS. This new one was meh but I still love the show.