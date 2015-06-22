What’s On Tonight: ‘American Ninja Warrior’ And ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Face Off

NBC

American Ninja Warrior (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — The competition heads to Florida as the contestants take on Paddle Board and Tire Swing obstacle courses. (And here goes another week of feeling completely terrible about my own personal fit level.)

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — The show heads to New York for the final round of auditions before call backs.

The Bachelorette (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — During a trip to Dublin, Ireland, six suitors attend a fake Irish wake for Kaitlyn and must “eulogize” her. Because nothing screams romance quite like a mock funeral for the girl you and five other strangers have been macking on for the past few weeks.

The Fosters (ABC Fam, 8:00 p.m.) — Callie’s still not a fan of AJ; Lena gets some unexpected news about Monte; and Jude’s still struggling to move past that pesky shooting incident.

WWE Monday Night Raw (USA, 8:00 p.m.) — Four words: Brock Lesnar is back! That is all.

Major Crimes (TNT, 9:00 p.m.) — Raydor and Rusty are subpoenaed for their ties to a murder case, while the rest of the team investigates the death of a supermodel.

The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo, 9:00 p.m.) — One wife launches her own sparkling wine (because what else do you do with your days besides invest in plastic surgery as your husband’s off making millions of dollars?), and the rest of the ladies work really hard at pretending to be happy for her.

Murder in the First (TNT, 10:00 p.m.) — Everyone’s still trying to get over that terrible school bus tragedy, while new evidence about a cop’s death and the body of a gang member surfaces.

The Making of the Mob: New York (AMC, 10:00 p.m.) — “Lucky Luciano gains power in the New York underworld during Prohibition. When two bosses start a mob war, Luciano plans to kill them both.” Overlooking the fact that he has a completely stereotypical name for a mob guy, I’m liking this Lucky character.

UnReal (LIFE, 10:00 p.m.) — The ladies get upset when a tabloid reveals news about Adam’s past, and Quinn comes to terms with being the “other woman” in Chet’s life.

The Island (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — While some men form alliances to find food, others contemplate leaving the island, and they all miss their mommies.

The Whispers (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Claire and Wes race to stop John Doe from spearheading a major incident that could cause millions of deaths. Just a thought, ABC: Personally, I’d find John Doe a lot scarier if his name wasn’t John Doe.

LATE NIGHT LISTINGS: Andre Iguodala and Chris Tucker on Kimmel; Seth MacFarlane and Amber Heard on Fallon; Maya Rudolph and Joe Manganiello on Meyers; and Judd Apatow and Ashley Tisdale on Conan. Corden is a repeat.