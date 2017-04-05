What’s On Tonight: ‘Archer’ Returns And ‘Brockmire’ Premieres

FXX

Archer (FXX, 10:00 p.m.) – Archer has reinvented itself (again) for its eighth season and if you didn’t love the show before, you will now. Archer: Dreamland takes place after the events of last season with Archer still in a coma and dreaming up a fantasy world that’s a detective mystery set in the 1940s. Yeah, we’re going there.

Brockmire (IFC, 10:00 p.m.) – Hank Azaria is here to prove he’s more than just a great voice actor with Brockmire, a new comedy that follows a disgraced pro-baseball announcer who has an on-air meltdown by drunkenly describing, in graphic detail, the sex act his wife performed on another man. He tries to resurrect his career with a new team and a new romance with a female owner.

Blindspot (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – The team fields an investigation by an old rival as they investigate a death at a foster home that may be connected to a tattoo.

Shots Fired (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Ashe and Preston go on a dangerous manhunt for credible witnesses as the political implications of both cases begin to rise.

Survivor: Game Changers (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – One castaway is left on Exile Island after a tribe switch but they soon get an unexpected visitor.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Erica purposefully tanks a college interview so she can go to her first choice of schools while Barry attempts to create a divide between Adam and Pops’ relationship.

Speechless (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) – When JJ cheats on a school exam, Maya and Kenneth team up to discipline him.

Criminal Minds (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – The BAU heads to Arizona to investigate why three victims were found tied to stakes in the desert.

Empire (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Hakeem’s 21st birthday party ends in disaster as Angelo discovers some troubling information about Cookie’s past that may hurt his election chances.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — A man under investigation for rape and murder threatens to expose the secrets of those working the case.

Modern Family (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – Cam finally grows the courage to stand up to his sister as the Dunphy clan plan an intervention for Phil, who convinces them to dress in 1920’s costumes for his dad’s wedding.

The Magicians (Syfy, 9:00 p.m.) – Eliot tries to manage a catastrophe in Fillory while Margot tries to fix a bad deal and Penny finds a new ally.

Blackish (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) – The twins are left feeling neglected so they decided to live life to the fullest while Dre is jealous of his sister’s close relationship with Pops.

Chicago P.D. (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – Burgess feels guilty after her sister fails to return home when she urged her to spend a night out with friends. The team makes finding her their highest priority but things take a turn when she is found clinging to life in an El station.

Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — The International Response Team investigates when two American entrepreneurs disappear while conducting business in Bangladesh.

Designated Survivor (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Alex makes a controversial speech that threatens to derail President Kirkman’s plans for his presidency.

Nobodies (TV Land, 10:00 p.m.) — After lying about Melissa McCarthy’s involvement with Mr. First Lady, Larry, Rachel and Hugh’s careers are threatened. In trying to patch things up with Melissa, they only dig themselves deeper with her husband, Ben.

The Expanse (Syfy, 10:00 p.m.) — Bobbie makes a decision that changes her life forever.

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) — Sam inducts a new leader into the “Great Feminists in Feminism Herstory Hall of Lady Fame.” Yes, that’s a thing.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Lena Dunham, Eric Stonestreet, Riz Ahmed, Cold War Kids

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Dwayne Johnson, Nicole Richie, Flo Rida featuring 99 Percent

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Sigourney Weaver, Zosia Mamet, Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Tommy Vietor, a special appearance by Steve Martin

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Rashida Jones, Andrew Rannells, Alan Dershowitz, Jonathan Mover

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Demi Lovato, Charlie Hunnam, Rupert Friend

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Michelle Rodriguez