CW

Arrow (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — The Arrowverse’s namesake operation is back from mid-seventh-season hiatus with Oliver torn between duty and personal business. Indeed, post-prison existence isn’t as easy as it should be, even with a new police-force gig, given that Oliver’s surprise half-sister turns out to be the new Green Arrow. Family drama is the best-worst drama, even for superheroes.

Black Lightning (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Another CW show returns from break while pushing from Tuesday to Monday. The series catches up with Jennifer and Khalil on the run and planning their future while admitting to their feelings for one another. Elsewhere, Jefferson requires a favor from Henderson.

Celebrity Big Brother (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Get ready for an incredible lineup with this season premiere. The most famous houseguest in popular culture, Kato Kaelin, will go toe-to-toe with Ryan Lochte, Anthony Scaramucci, Lolo Jones, Joey Lawrence, Dina Lohan, Tamar Braxton, and Tom Green.

The Resident (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — An investigation launches after a medical device harms an ex-Chastain employee. This pits Dr. Austin and Quovadis against each other while Mina and Bell dig into the cause, all while Devon seeks distractions.

The Bachelor (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — The eight female competitors go on a “Pirates Dinner Adventure” with Capt. Colton dressed up in elaborate pirate regalia. And the ladies also dress up like pirates, if that’s your thing.

The Passage (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — A wounded Brad and Amy are still fleeing from Richards and search for refuge with an old military instructor, although Lila tries to intervene from afar.

Magnum P.I. (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — The assassin who killed Higgins’ former lover, “The Viper,” has made landfall on Oahu, and Magnum’s on the case to help Higgins after one of her ex-MI6 teammates gets shot.

Manifest (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Cal goes missing from his bedroom, and Grace and Ben begin desperately tracking him to upstate New York, where they find a game-changing piece of information.

Bull (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Bull begins defending NYC’s chief medical examiner after she’s charged with evidence tampering on her defining case. Along the way, Bull suspects his client is perhaps too honest.

The Good Doctor (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — The quarantine’s aftermath lingers while staffers attempt to return to business as usual and restore public faith with Dr. Audrey Lim still on the mend.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: This “tribute to Trump” episode will feature celebrities singing songs about “covfefe” and “hamberders.”

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Kerry Washington, JoJo Siwa, Joe Jackson

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Method Man

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Colin Jost, Michael Che, Andrea Savage, Death Cab for Cutie

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Patty Jenkins