What’s On Tonight: ‘Big Brother’ Is Back And Things Have Already Gotten Racist

Big Brother 16 (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Season premiere. Big Brother 16 hasn’t even started airing yet and it’s already in the middle of its first controversy over racist and homophobic comments by a contestant, thanks to proud Texan Caleb calling President Obama a “Muslim monkey” and throwing around gay slurs in a since-deleted Instagram post. Above, please find a picture of the empty Big Brother house, which appears to be the only way to keep members of the cast from causing trouble.
Mystery Girls (ABC Family, 8:30 p.m.) – Series premiere and hooooooooooly sh*t look at this summary from TV Line: “When a rumor spreads that actress Holly Hamilton (Tori Spelling, 90210) is dead and someone’s trying to sell her old sex tape, a very much alive Holly and her former castmate Charlie (Jennie Garth, 90210) fake a funeral to track down the culprit.” Good Lord.
Suits (USA, 9:00 p.m.) – New favorite thing about Suits: No one ever calls or texts with news. Last week Mike showed up at Harvey’s 40th floor office at like 9:00 p.m. for a 30-second visit just to explain that he’s not going to roll over. TEXT THAT, HOMIE. There’s work to be done and you have a beautiful significant other waiting for you at home. There’s no time for these kinds of dalliances.
Hunt for the Super Predator (Smithsonian, 9:00 p.m.) – Remember that story from a few weeks ago about the mysterious sea beast that ate a 9-foot-long great white shark, and how it was probably “colossal cannibal great white shark” that did it? Here’s the show about that. I stand by this 100%.
Taxi Brooklyn (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – Series premiere. From TV Guide: “A tough lady detective (Chyler Leigh) joins forces with a streetwise New York cabbie (Jacky Ido) to solve crimes and investigate her father’s murder.” I can’t decide if I want to avoid this show like the plague or watch it and write 2000 words about it.
Wilfred (FXX, 10:00 p.m.) – Final season premiere. Back-to-back episodes, the second of which features Ryan and Wilfred getting an unexpected camping guest. My guess: Former NBA All-Star Lafayette “Fat” Lever.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Mark Wahlberg and Ben Falcone on Letterman; Alfred Molina on Ferguson; Gary Oldman and Nathan Fielder on Kimmel; and Eric Bana and Andy Serkis on Conan.
When Mark Wahlberg goes on talk shows to promote Trans4mers I really hope they play Stan Bush’s “The Touch” as his entrance music. It’s the most appropriate choice since it’s from the animated Transformers movie and he sang it in Boogie Nights.
Damn! Good call, can’t believe I missed that connection.
I think his other Diggler hit “Feel My Heat” would be acceptable too, especially if he came out playing it on an old school red and yellow ghetto BLASTER.
“He will rock you… And I will roll you… all day! All night! So right! Feel… feel… feel… my heeeat!”
Totally the kind of thing The Legendary Roots Crew would notice and do for the show.
Goddamn….it’s grim out there in TV land, folks.
Honestly I think you could get more press if you went on Big Brother and were a normal human being, then again if you’re a normal person you wouldn’t go on that stupid show to begin with.
And Taxi Brooklyn is actually a continuation/remake of that horrible Queen latifa Jimmy Fallon movie, which itself was a remake of a Luc Besson movie. And having said all that the plot summary sounds like Castle.
If they gone with “Lady Detective” as the show title I would watch every episode 13 times.
So…….it’s on ABC Family, and the plot involves a sex tape? What?
Yeah, I gave that a double take, too…
The Kardashians are America’s Family. Or so I’ve been told.
I guess they only get cliff notes on how the internet works.
Nuts. The only show I wanna watch is on a channel I don’t get. Goddamn FXX. Why? Why move the show to that channel? What’s the point of that? Why? I DON’T UNDERSTAND IT.
This should be aired before every Big Brother discussion:
[www.dailymotion.com]
This is depressing. Can we move the NBA Draft to tonight?
(I love Wilfred, but FXX…)
So it’s Hack with a chic instead of Andre Braugher
Where are Dyke and Fats when you need them?
So what’s on tonight is a stand up special on Netflix …. I’m thinking Jim Jeffries special.
Or the South Park movie again on 5stmax right now!
Correction, it’s Grabbers. Was recommended by the indoor kids in their last podcast .
The worst part of Big Brother are the previews for another season of Under the Dome. No thanks.