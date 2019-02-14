What’s On Tonight: Ilana Uncovers A Shocking Secret On ‘Broad City’

Comedy Central

Broad City (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) — Ilana discovers a shocking secret about Jaime while Abbi makes the jump from sweater-folder to window artist at Anthropologie.

Gotham (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Selina and Penguin team up to outsmart a fellow villain as Gordon assembles a surprising task force to protect the city from Eduardo Dorrance.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — The hospital is flooded with patients after gunfire erupts at a parade, and Meredith helps a struggling Maggie handle her blast from the past.

Siren (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — Ben mentors Levi as he tries to learn how to be a man on land while Ryn looks for alternate housing for the mermaids as pack dynamics continue to dissolve.

The Titan Games (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — The Rock welcome new contestants determined to prove their mettle by tackling the ultimate obstacle course.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Jake and Rosa team up to solve a confusing murder case, but their investigation stalls when they’re forced to deal with the victim’s grieving mother.

A Million Little Things (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Maggie checks an item off her bucket list with Gary’s help as Eddie and Katherine’s divorce mediations grow complicated.

Mom (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Bonnie treats Christy to a mother-daughter Valentine’s Day dinner while Marjorie’s plans for a quiet night in are ruined when people begin calling her for help.

FAM (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) — Shannon plays a prank on Clem to teach her a lesson about invading her privacy, but the plan backfires.

Will & Grace (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Grace and Jack go on a diet together as Will tries to reunite Karen with her estranged stepdaughter after discovering the girl is in one of his law classes.

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Annalise gathers everyone together for the holidays while she wrestles over a difficult decision about her future.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Fin and an old friend work together to find the owner of a pop-up brothel in the city.

S.W.A.T. (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — A patrol officer’s death causes tensions between the police and civilians to reach a boiling point as Hondo and his squad hunt the group of assailants responsible.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Ben Affleck, Dane Cook, Bring Me the Horizon

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Kendall Jenner, Fred Armisen, Florida Georgia Line

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Bradley Cooper, Pete Buttigieg, Jacques Torres

Late Night With Seth Meyers: John Mulaney, Stacey Abrams

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Ray Romano, D’Arcy Carden, Lukas Graham

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Chris Wilson

Conan: Aubrey Plaza, Jenny Zigrino