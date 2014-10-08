What’s On Tonight: ‘American Horror Story: Scary-Ass Clowns’

The Middle/The Goldbergs/Modern Family/Black-ish (ABC, 8 p.m.) — This might be the strongest two-hour block on network TV right now. I know, I can’t believe it, either, but the only thing that comes close is Bob’s Burgers/The Simpsons/Brooklyn Nine-Nine/Family Guy. Neil Flynn and Eden Sher deserve Modern Family‘s Emmys.
Arrow (The CW, 8 p.m.) — Season premiere. One of these days, I’ll have an answer for why I’m still watching Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which frustrates me to no end, but not Arrow, a show I’ve only heard good things about. Today is not that day /Googles “Chloe Bennet pretty”
Law & Order: SVU (NBC, 9 p.m.) — Amaro is back on the SVU squad to investigate a starlet accused of statutory rape. The episode title: “Producer’s Backend.” Is that a pun?
American Horror Show: Freak Show (FX, 10 p.m.) — Season premiere. I’m stoked for this show to be back, but I’m mostly just happy that there won’t be any more trailers. Nine-hundred is enough.
The Soup (E!, 10 p.m.) — May The Soup never leave us.
South Park/Key & Peele (Comedy Central, 10 p.m.) — “Stan is searching for answers about how a person who he’s always known to be one [gender] could suddenly identify with another.” I’m sure there won’t be any next-day HOT TAKES about this episode.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Anderson Cooper on Letterman; Robert Downey Jr., Ira Glass, and Big & Rich on Fallon; Kyra Sedgwick and Jon Bernthal on Kimmel; Matthew Broderick and Zachary Quinto on Meyers; Leon Panetta on Stewart; and Carol Burnett on Colbert.
Yeah I gave up on Marvel Agents of Shield halfway through season 1, but I’ve stuck with Arrow even though Laurel is terrible. Salmon ladder and abs of steel take me away!
Shield really pulled it together with its second half of season one. Season two ironed out a lot of the kinks and is chugging along fairly well.
Mike Rowe’s new show starts tonight, too. I’m actually really excited about that one, because Mike Rowe is a national treasure.
I would, honest to god, vote that man into any office and ignore any sexual indiscretion. My trust is that strong
Thanks for the heads up @Patty Boots
Realllllly hope American Horror isn’t as god awful this season as it was last season. American Horror Harry Potter was terrible.
I mean at least the 2nd season’s ridiculousness was somewhat endearing. The 1st season was at least legitimately a little scary/spooky at times.
Yeah, 1st season was probably my favorite. The second season had some amazing stuff where the show really lived up to its name. When it wasn’t talking about aliens.
Big Tasty deserves all The Emmys.
South Park through Colbert is a stronger two hour block than that ABC lineup.
I
Well, duh but he said network TV.
Any NFL game is stronger than that ABC lineup.
Fucking Uproxx needs an edit or delete button. That was completely unintentional.
@Hatman – ah shit, indeed he did. I second the edit button suggestion
South Park being the only part worth a healthy shit.
Maybe it’s cuz I don’t think they’re very scary but I think the “scary clown” trope is one of the hackiest things ever. I have no reason to think a clown with a knife is scarier than any other person with a knife.
Last season of AHS was turrible. And I’m dismayed to see Precious is back in the cast again this year. Her lack of acting talent was never more on display than when she had to play against the rest of the cast. Murphy’s ADD was never more on display than last season. And I don’t do well with circus freaks. So I’m not optimistic.