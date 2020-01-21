DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — The fifth season premiere arrives with newfound fame for the Legends, which arrives as a shock to Sara, Ray, and Mick. The newfound attention doesn’t thrill Sara, and the Legends must continue with their mission to safeguard the timeline from unusual historic changes that could result in catastrophic consequences.

Arrow (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Mia Queen is having a grand time in 2040 Star City, but Laurel and Dinah are messing that up while searching for a kidnapping victim.

Ellen’s Game of Games (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — This episode dives through several whirlwind challenges, including the newest game, “Runaway Bride.” There’s also something called “Hot Hands,” and your guess is as good as mine.

The Resident (FOX, 8:00 p.m.) — A famous soccer player shows up with mysterious symptoms, and Logan Kim is angry, which doesn’t bode well for Conrad.

The Conners (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Becky’s new boyfriend is not only a devout Christian but a Green Bay Packers fan, which doesn’t bode well during the Bears-Packers game.

Bless This Mess (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — Mike and Rio are clashing over farming matters, Rio’s distracted by Beau and Kay’s relationship (an ultimatum is afoot), and Jacob is Constance’s shadow.

This Is Us (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — During one hellish week, Randall struggles with anxiety.

Emergence (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Jo enters a high-stakes agreement to save Piper, and Helen’s attempting to replicate Piper’s powers for her own devices. Meanwhile, Benny’s looking to recover Jo’s trust. Good luck!