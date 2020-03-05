If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Desus & Mero: (Showtime, 11:00 p.m.) – The comedy duo and Bodega Boys podcasters welcome the one and only Nick Kroll to talk about pop culture, sports, and whatever else comes to mind.

The Unicorn (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Wade (Walton Goggins) is assessing his feelings for Caroline (Betsy Brandt), leader of the Widow’s Support Group, which never ends well. Grace is going through awkward middle-school stuff, which also, you know, doesn’t ever go well.

Katy Keene (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — The newest Riverdale spinoff sees Katy attempting to get into fashion school, and there’s some polar vortex coming along that sounds less stressful than the novel coronavirus.

Young Sheldon (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Is Dr. Sturgis a plagiarist? Sheldon thinks so, and Mary’s searching for the right trophy for Missy.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) — Jake and Amy are stuck on an uncrackable case, and Hitchcock is looking for love while Holt’s on a new beat.

Will & Grace (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Will and Grace are worried that Karen’s life is in danger with her new boyfriend in a remote cabin. Is this for real?

Deputy (FOX, 9:00 p.m.) — A local gang recruits one of Charlie’s mentees, and the whole team must try and save her life. Meanwhile, Bill’s term is drawing to an end.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Eric Andre, Phantogram

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Keith Urban, Casey Wilson

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, James Taylor

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Liv Tyler, Norman Reedus, Blackbear…

A Little Later With Lilly Singh: Jameela Jamil