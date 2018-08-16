Netflix

Disenchantment (Netflix) – Simpsons creator Matt Groening has a new animated comedy coming to Netflix. This one follows a rebellious princess who decides to eschew her royal duties in favor of adventure (with a good-natured elf and a demon in tow). The series looks like it hopes to be a medieval fantasy riff off Futurama but we’ll have to wait and see if it has that kind of magic.

Big Brother (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – A live vote ends with yet another houseguest leaving the bungalow while the remaining players compete for the next Head of Household.

Match Game (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – Tonight’s celebrity panelists include Kenan Thompson, Thomas Lennon, Sherri Shepherd, Horatio Sanz and Gillian Jacobs.

Queen of the South (USA, 9:00 p.m.) – Teresa sleeps with the enemy, quite literally, when she goes to bed with an ambitious politician who may have the power to wipe out her enemies.

Trial & Error (NBC, 9:00/9:30 p.m.) – With Jesse Ray Beaumont’s retrial looming, the team investigates Lavinia’s past in order to gain some headway in their current case. Later, when Lavinia’s alibi checks out, Josh struggles to come up with a believable defense for Beaumont.

Snowfall (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Teddy agrees to help Franklin clear the air with an old partner in exchange for an agreement on a new business venture. Meanwhile, Lucia begins to doubt the backstories and motivations of her crew members.

Take Two (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Sam and Eddie are on the hunt for a serial killer after their new client winds up dead. The two must race to solve the case and find their murdered client’s still-missing wife, hopefully alive.

Shooter (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – Bob Lee’s marriage is on the rocks after he follows a lead on Bama Jr. that puts him in the path of a dangerous fringe group.

Detroiters (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) – When Sam discovers he may have a kid on the way, the future of the company is placed in jeopardy.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Don Cheadle, Zoe Kravitz, Blood Orange featuring A$AP Rocky

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Nick Kroll, Aerosmith

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Tommy Vietor, Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Constance Wu, Jay Rock

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Jessica Biel, Awkwafina, Matt Groening

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Allison Janney, Judd Apatow, Death Cab for Cutie

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: D.L. Hughley