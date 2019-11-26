What’s On Tonight: Dolly Parton Heads To The Grand Ole Opry For A Night Of Music

If nothing in this listing fits your mood tonight, please check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Mike Birbiglia: The New One (Netflix) — After performing his critically acclaimed Broadway show one final time during its Los Angeles run, Mike Birbiglia brings The New One to Netflix. Fans of his previous specials, especially Sleepwalk With Me and My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend, will enjoy the comedian’s latest intricate tale.

The Conners (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — As predicted, last week’s Thanksgiving dinner with the Conners was a beautiful affair that also exploded a few family matters. Chief among these were Jackie and Becky’s plans for reviving the Lunch Box. This week, Becky must focus on her new late-night shift while Jackie struggles with a difficult, family-involving decision.

The Flash (The CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Barry has been trying to lay the groundwork for his impending death, but when the latest rogue infects him with a hallucinogenic compound, the fastest man alive must contend with his own doubts about the coming crisis. Has he done enough to prepare the multiverse for what’s coming? Is his death really inevitable?

Mixed-ish (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Alicia and Paul have their hands full on two drastically different parenting fronts. On the one hand, Johan’s getting teased for crying at a martial arts tournament has them struggling to determine how best to respond. On the other hand, Rainbow and Santamonica discover the troubling world of beauty pageants.

Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Grand Ole Opry (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Country music icon Dolly Parton has been a member of Nashville’s historic Grand Ole Opry for a whopping 50 years. To celebrate the occasion, this special combines interviews with and performances by Parton and her contemporaries.

Empire (FOX, 9:00 p.m.) — Cookie’s recent decision to venture back into the music industry puts her in contact with an incredibly talented — and so far undiscovered — artist who was previously passed on by Lucious. Will this be her big break onto the scene? Or will she discover precisely why Lucious decided to skip it?

Arrow (The CW, 9:00 p.m.) — While gathering supplies and readying himself for the coming crisis, Oliver was double-crossed by Lyla Michaels, otherwise known as “Harbinger.” As a result, the Arrow finds himself in a rather precarious, though familiar, position — while also realizing that no preparation will truly let him be ready for what’s coming.