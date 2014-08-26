What’s On Tonight: ‘Drunk History’ And Nothing Else

Drunk History (Comedy Central, 10 p.m.) — This dumb show makes me laugh so hard. Tonight’s episode is “sports themed” and will feature stories about Jim Thorpe, Babe Didrikson, and pitcher Jim Abbott — starring Emily Deschanel, Zach Gilford, and Jason Momoa, among others. Here’s a clip Burnsy posted last week.

Lair of The Mega Shark (Animal Planet 9 p.m.) — The title makes it sound more exciting than the program probably actually is, which has to do with exploring the feeding grounds of great white sharks off the coast of New Zealand.

Food Fighters (NBC, 10 p.m.) — Adam Richman’s reality competition cooking show features amateur cooks squaring off against culinary experts. Cat Cora is featured on tonight’s episode in which the challenger is a “military man.” I watched this once and actually got sucked into it, and then my husband made me turn it off. Womp.

Pretty Little Liars (ABC Family, 8 p.m.) — I’ve never seen this show but apparently people watch it? According to TV Guide, “Alison looks for new allies after the girls turn on her, and the girls seek help from Mona since ‘A’ won’t allow them to contact the police.” Okay, sure.

LATE NIGHT LISTINGS: Letterman has Howie Mandel and Rachel Maddow, Idris Elba is on Kimmel, and Jeff Bridges is going to be on Colbort.