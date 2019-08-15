What’s On Tonight: ‘Elementary’ Says Goodbye After 7 Seasons

CBS

Elementary (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — In the series finale, Holmes and Watson battle with tech billionaire Odin Reichenbach and receive word of their old enemy and Sherlock’s former love, Jamie Moriarty.

Two Sentence Horror Stories (CW 9:00/9:30 p.m.) — The ghost of an abusive husband continues to torment his family even after his death. A devoted nanny fights to protect the autistic child in her care during a horrifying home invasion.

Baskets (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Christine’s apple pie is not allowed through security.

The Outpost (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Talon and Zed leave on a quest to Talon’s childhood home. Meanwhile, Tobin proves his worth to Gwynn, Janzo experiments with plaguelings, and Naya’s Prime Order connections return to haunt her.

Queen of the South (USA, 10:00 p.m.) — Teresa’s closest allies must make difficult decisions without her when she cannot do so.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Gerard Butler, David Alan Grier

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: John Travolta, Marlon Wayans, Mary Beth Keane

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Kirsten Dunst, Adam Devine, Lee Pace

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Jake Tapper, MJ Rodriguez

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Michael Douglas, Will Forte, Nicole Byer

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Former South Carolina governor Mark Sanford

Lights Out with David Spade: Todd Glass, Robin Thede, Josh Wolf