Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘The Facts of Life’ and ‘Diff’rent Strokes’ (ABC, 8:00pm) — Because we can’t get enough of these live-action specials, it’s time for two 1980s shows to get the retreatment. The first portion will include hosting duties by Jimmy Kimmel and 1970s sitcom king Norman Lear. Jennifer Aniston, Kathryn Hahn, Gabrielle Union, and Alison Tolman will portray Blaire, Jo, Tootie, and Natalie, respectively. Jon Stewart is also on hand, possibly in the handyman role that George Clooney originated?

The Slow Hustle (HBO, 8:00pm) — Director Sonja Sohn (The Wire) does the documentary drill here while exploring the still-unsolved death of a Baltimore police detective. Through a series of candid interviews a deep-dive into the evidence, the mystery of Sean Suiter’s 2017 death leaves no stone untouched. Was it a hit job or a suicide? Multiple theories will surface here, along with a through examination, all while exploring the complex nature of policing in America.

Riverdale (CW, 9:00pm) — Something called “Bailey’s Comet” is afoot while the Blossom women’s tragic stories take central stage as the once-in-a-lifetime sky show goes down.

The Flash (CW, 8:00pm) — Barry is caught by surprise by an unexpected return while Barry also receives advice with a key condition.

The Last O.G. (TBS, 10:30pm) — Tray’s attempting to help Amira discover herself while Amira’s on multiple scenes for college presentations.

In case you missed this streaming pick from last week:

The Summit of the Gods (Netflix film) — This film adapts the manga series of the same name and follows the discovery of a game-changing camera in the realm of mountaineering. Every climber here is obsessive and hungry for greater heights, and the fate of a missing climber could be the key to ascending, well, “the summit of the gods.”