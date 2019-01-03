What’s On Tonight: ‘Gotham’ And ‘The Blacklist’ Return

Fox

Gotham (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — The final season kicks off with Jim Gordon and Bruce Wayne joining forces to face the chaos that Gotham City has become. As they struggle to keep the city safe after the villains who survived the attack resurface to claim their respective territories, Selina Kyle confronts her uncertain future.

The Blacklist (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — The season six premiere sees Liz and her sister Jennifer investigating the events that took place the night that the real Raymond Reddington died.

The Big Bang Theory (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Penny and Leonard organize a paintball game that quickly spirals out of control after Sheldon becomes jealous of Amy.

The Titan Games (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — This new reality competition from Dwayne Johnson follows six contenders as they test their athletic abilities and try to dethrone the reigning Titan.

Young Sheldon (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Sheldon performs an experiment on Missy while Georgie joins Mary’s Bible study to spend more time with his crush.

The Orville (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Ed and the crew try to help a planet at risk of being destroyed by its sun as Bortus and Klyden work to save their marriage after Bortus’ addiction causes problems in their relationship.

S.W.A.T. (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — The team must revisit memories of a terrible school shooting when a copycat shooter promises to attack that same school.