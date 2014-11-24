What’s On Tonight: ‘Gotham’s’ Midseason Finale

Gotham (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Alfred is forced to kick some ass when a group of leather-clad assassins invade Wayne Manor. (Maybe it’s just me, but if I were trying to be stealth, a squeaky leather suit wouldn’t be my first outfit choice.) Also, the Penguin continues his slimy dealings, Batboy and Catgirl are on the run and Gordon’s in the doghouse (aka the psych ward) when it comes to work.

The Originals (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — We knew Claire Holt couldn’t stay away forever. Esther has her eyes set on Baby Hope as Klaus comes up with a plan to get his two least favorite brothers to turn against their witch of a mother.

Jane the Virgin (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — In this episode some tough questions are asked. Like, if you’ve accidentally been artificially inseminated with another couple’s baby during a routine gyno visit, should you really be “up in da club?”

Scorpion (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — The government has to recover a bit of crucial technology before it falls into enemy hands so of course they send in a genius, a computer nerd, a mechanic, a psychiatrist and a waitress to get the job done.

Sleepy Hollow (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — The only thing worse than having to find a weapon powerful enough to kill the God Demon of Child Sacrifice is dealing with that pesky Headless Horseman. Mondays.

State of Affairs (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — In this episode of Pretty Little Liars, an anonymous texter sends damning messages to Charleston as she continues her quest to find A’s killer.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Jennifer Aniston on Kimmel; Tim Allen and Will.I.Am on Fallon; Seth Rogen on Letterman; John Goodman on Meyers; and Will Arnett and Anna Camp on Conan.