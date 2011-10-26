What’s on Tonight: Halloween ‘Horror’

American Horror Story (FX) — It’s Part 1 of a two-part Halloween episode. Even if you don’t watch this delightful train wreck of a show — and I don’t — it’s probably worth tuning in for some Halloween scares. Watch a preview for tonight’s episode at the bottom of the post.

Happy Endings (ABC) — As I’ve already noted, tonight’s Halloween episode is excellent. If you don’t feel like waiting until tonight, you can watch it without commercials right here.

Top Chef: Just Desserts (Bravo) — Season finale. Remember, chefs: minus points for owning child pornography.

South Park (Comedy Central) — Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s Book of Mormon collaborator helped write this episode, in which Randy gets dragged to see a musical in Denver, sparking in him a newfound passion for Broadway.

Whitechapel (BBC America) — Series premiere. A new drama set in London in which investigators conclude that murders are being patterned after similar crimes in the city’s history — including Jack the Ripper’s work. And because it’s a BBC show, the entire series is six episodes.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Justin Timberlake on Letterman; Amanda Seyfried and John Cho/Kal Penn on Leno; Salma Hayek (who looked ridiculously hot on Letterman Monday) on Fallon; Amber Heard on Carson Daly; Jane Lynch and Paul Scheer on Conan; and an epic steaming turd on Kimmel: David Spade, Tyra Banks, and Brett Ratner.