What’s on Tonight: Halloween ‘Horror’

American Horror Story (FX) — It’s Part 1 of a two-part Halloween episode. Even if you don’t watch this delightful train wreck of a show — and I don’t — it’s probably worth tuning in for some Halloween scares. Watch a preview for tonight’s episode at the bottom of the post.
Happy Endings (ABC) — As I’ve already noted, tonight’s Halloween episode is excellent. If you don’t feel like waiting until tonight, you can watch it without commercials right here.
Top Chef: Just Desserts (Bravo) — Season finale. Remember, chefs: minus points for owning child pornography.
South Park (Comedy Central) — Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s Book of Mormon collaborator helped write this episode, in which Randy gets dragged to see a musical in Denver, sparking in him a newfound passion for Broadway.
Whitechapel (BBC America) — Series premiere. A new drama set in London in which investigators conclude that murders are being patterned after similar crimes in the city’s history — including Jack the Ripper’s work. And because it’s a BBC show, the entire series is six episodes.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Justin Timberlake on Letterman; Amanda Seyfried and John Cho/Kal Penn on Leno; Salma Hayek (who looked ridiculously hot on Letterman Monday) on Fallon; Amber Heard on Carson Daly; Jane Lynch and Paul Scheer on Conan; and an epic steaming turd on Kimmel: David Spade, Tyra Banks, and Brett Ratner.
On TC: Just Desserts: Chris is going to win tonight. I wanted Katzie to win, she needs me to hug her.
If you don’t like American Horror Story–even if just for Halloween–then I seriously question your taste in programming. Calling it a train wreck is like saying Breaking Bad is boring and not suspenseful.
If you don’t like American Horror Story–even if just for Halloween–then I seriously question your taste in programming.
Then you can fuck the fuck right off to another TV blog. I gave it a fair shake; it’s not for me:
You can like whatever you want Matt but you are missing the big picture. 19 million of us are about to lose FX if DirectTV doesn’t figure out some sort of negotiation by 11/1/11. That means no Archer, Sons of Anarchy, SinP. Pretty much every one of the shows that I actually care about. Perhaps you can take 10 minutes away from your “Me time” (combing a stuffed Corgi’s lion-like fur mane), and do some research on this topic.
@Matt–If there is one thing worse than a TV blog writer, it is a sensitive TV blog writer. I read your review of the pilot for American Horror Story and I agree with most of it. That episode lacked any real cohesive plot that told you where the show was going. That has changed with subsequent episodes. It is still weird, but not nearly to the extent the pilot was. It’s more about the characters now and telling their story. Again, if you like quality programming–and especially for around Halloween–it is a great show, one of the best this year.
Saying all that, love the blog.