What’s On Tonight: ‘Happy Endings’ Alumni Alert

Marry Me (NBC, 9 p.m.) — SERIES PREMIERE. I’m not completely sold on it, but it comes from Happy Endings creator, David Caspe, and his real-life wife, Casey Wilson (also from Happy Endings). We also love Ken Marino, so I’ll give it a shot.
About a Boy (NBC, 9:30 p.m.) — SEASON PREMIERE. The biggest reason we’re seeing all these reboots and remakes on television is not Hannibal or Fargo, it’s the mild success of About a Boy. It’s cute, but honestly, that’s about it.
New Girl/The Mindy Project (Fox, 9 p.m.) — Don’t expect the already dismal ratings to pick up now that it’s facing stiff sitcom competition on NBC, which has The Voice as a lead-in. New Girl has … a Family Guy rerun.
The Flash (The CW, 8 p.m.) — Decent first episode, although it’s a little too … well lit for my tastes? It gets a five-episode commitment from me based on Tom Cavanagh alone.
Selfie/Manhattan Love Story (ABC, 8 p.m.) — Look, Selfie is tolerable. The other one is sewer garbage.
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC, 9 p.m.) — Tonight, we learn more about that weird alien writing.
Sons of Anarchy (FX, 10 p.m.) — Another hour-and-a-half episode. Settle in.
LATE NIGHT LISTINGS: Michael Keaton is on Dave; Emma Stone has Fallon; Adam Carolla is on Kimmel; James Marsden is on Ferguson; Seth Meyers has … Dane Cook (ack); Zach Galifianakis is on The Daily Show; Neil Young is on Colbert; and Jennifer Garner will be on Conan.
Selfie has promise. I find it currently indefensible, but I see the areas where it could work someday and I’m watching purely for that reason.
That photo makes Marry Me a hard recommendation. You could have asked Casey Wilson to wear kinky leather (please?) in that shot and I still would have thought it was some CBS garbage.
Is New Girl not doing well in the ratings? I know Mindy has struggled since its inception, but I know tons of people both male and female who watch New Girl.
They’re both pretty funny. I’ll be pissed if more shows I like get cancelled.
If New Girl gets cancelled, I’d be kinda happy simply because I think the cast is too good for the premise now. I had the same thoughts when I heard the news about Community and Parks and Rec. Jake Johnson and Damon Wayans Jr. especially need to become huge stars.
How is Dane Cook still relevant?
You had me at Tim Meadows
Too well lit? But it is The Flash, not that goddamn goth Batman!
I was wondering if we already gave up on the flash or nah?
I liked the first episode!
I understand the writer’s point. Although I call the disease too “CW’ee”.
Is anyone else as annoyed as me that an EXCELLENT show like Happy Endings was cancelled, but all of these stupid little bad shows are coming out. Can’t they just cut their losses and start Happy Endings again?