What’s On Tonight: ‘Happy Endings’ Alumni Alert

Marry Me (NBC, 9 p.m.) — SERIES PREMIERE. I’m not completely sold on it, but it comes from Happy Endings creator, David Caspe, and his real-life wife, Casey Wilson (also from Happy Endings). We also love Ken Marino, so I’ll give it a shot.

About a Boy (NBC, 9:30 p.m.) — SEASON PREMIERE. The biggest reason we’re seeing all these reboots and remakes on television is not Hannibal or Fargo, it’s the mild success of About a Boy. It’s cute, but honestly, that’s about it.

New Girl/The Mindy Project (Fox, 9 p.m.) — Don’t expect the already dismal ratings to pick up now that it’s facing stiff sitcom competition on NBC, which has The Voice as a lead-in. New Girl has … a Family Guy rerun.

The Flash (The CW, 8 p.m.) — Decent first episode, although it’s a little too … well lit for my tastes? It gets a five-episode commitment from me based on Tom Cavanagh alone.

Selfie/Manhattan Love Story (ABC, 8 p.m.) — Look, Selfie is tolerable. The other one is sewer garbage.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC, 9 p.m.) — Tonight, we learn more about that weird alien writing.

Sons of Anarchy (FX, 10 p.m.) — Another hour-and-a-half episode. Settle in.

LATE NIGHT LISTINGS: Michael Keaton is on Dave; Emma Stone has Fallon; Adam Carolla is on Kimmel; James Marsden is on Ferguson; Seth Meyers has … Dane Cook (ack); Zach Galifianakis is on The Daily Show; Neil Young is on Colbert; and Jennifer Garner will be on Conan.