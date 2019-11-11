His Dark Materials (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — Lyra begins her new life in London as Mrs. Coulter grooms her into the perfect assistant while the Gyptians ramp up the search for the missing children, and we learn more about the mysterious Gobblers.

Prodigal Son (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Malcolm and the NYPD dig deeper into the case of the “Junkyard Killer” who has some disturbing ties to The Surgeon. When Ainsley discovers there may be a connection between Martin and this new murderer, she works to be first on the case while Jessica worries she’ll never be able to escape her past.

9-1-1 (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Eddie loses control of his after-hours fight club while the team responds to emergency calls, including an accident involving a self-driving car and a fulfillment warehouse robot going rogue.

All American (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Spencer and Olivia’s efforts to try to get help for Layla blow up in their faces; and Layla pretends that everything is fine by throwing a birthday party for Olivia and Jordan.

Black Lightning (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Agent Odell begins to win Jennifer over as Anissa’s identity is revealed and Jefferson makes a decision with tragic consequences.

The Good Doctor (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Tensions rise between Dr. Melendez and Dr. Lim as Shaun bonds with a patient suffering from an immune deficiency, and the hospital staff work to help a young kid on the verge of going blind.

Catherine the Great (HBO, 10:00 p.m.) — In the series finale, Catherine changes the line of succession as her reign comes to an end and an ailing Potemkin makes one final play for power.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Kerry Washington, Noah Centineo, Florida Georgia Line

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Michael Shannon, Jenna Bush Hager, Barbara Pierce Bush, Pete Yorn

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Whoopi Goldberg, Thomas Middleditch, Doja Cat & Tyga, Chris Johnson

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Kate Beckinsale, Josh Lucas, Andy Haynes

A Little Late With Lilly Singh: Adam Devine

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Rep. Jim Himes, Anna Kendrick

Conan: Kevin Nealon