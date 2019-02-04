TNT

I Am the Night (TNT, 9:00 p.m.) — Fauna makes it to LA and tries to connect with her mysterious grandfather, George Hodel. Meanwhile, Jay pursues the Bloody Romeo, but he has trouble letting go of the story that ruined his career so many years ago.

Black Lightning (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Jennifer is out for revenge following the murder of Khalil and Tobias is first up on her hit list.

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Ten more acts perform for the judges with one getting a Golden Buzzer to the finals and another being voted in by a panel of AGT superfans.

Arrow (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Oliver allows a documentary crew to follow the team around the city to discuss their past vigilante ways and what his superhero alter ego means to the people of Star City.

The Bachelor (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Colton moves the ladies to another lush, tropical locale, this time in Thailand where Heather scores the first one-on-one date with the virgin Bachelor.

The Neighborhood (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Gemma and Tina head to Vegas while Calvin invites Dave over for a guy’s night with Malcolm and Marty.

The Resident (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Conrad, Mina, and the Raptor work together to save the life of a med student, but when they realize the case is out of their hands, they’re forced to ask Bell to return to the operating room.