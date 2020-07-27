If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

I May Destroy You (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — Kwame decides to explore his sexuality in the wake of his sexual assault while Arabella, reeling from a devastating turn in her own case, convinces Terry to bankroll a risky plan she has to “spark joy” in their lives.

The Titan Games (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Competitors face obstacles such as LaunchPad, Over the Edge, Nuts and Bolts, and Lunar Impact before they confront two professional athletes waiting on Mt. Olympus.

Shameless: Season 10 (Netflix) — Season 10 of this Showtime dramedy lands on Netflix this week, and since the world is a sh*tstorm anyway, why not enjoy the adventures of this chaotic, well-meaning, trailer-park trash family? Emmy Rossum’s no longer leading the brood, which means Frank Gallagher (William H. Macy) is free to cause even more trouble while the rest of the brood faces jail time, break-ups, and a host of other hilarious problems.

Room 104: Season 4 (HBO Max) — The final season of the wild, genre-bending experiment from HBO kicked off this weekend, so now’s a good time to get caught up. The latest season — which follows the same premise revolving around a hotel room and the strange happenings inside it — stars some big names (think Dave Bautista, Melissa Fumero, and Jillian Bell). It’s one of the weirdest shows on TV. We should appreciate it while it lasts.