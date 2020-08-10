What’s On Tonight: ‘I May Destroy You’ Drops A Bomb

If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

I May Destroy You (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — After getting some shocking news from Simon, Arabella heads to her mom’s birthday dinner where painful memories are unburied. Meanwhile, Kwame’s sex-bender leads him to meet a young man with a different idea of connection.

The Titan Games (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Six elite Titans return for the final rounds of competition where two men and two women will move on to face off on Mt. Olympus.

GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event (Netflix) — Netflix is recruiting some of its most popular family sitcoms for a comedy crossover event that’s giving major TGIF vibes. The casts of The Big Show Show, Mr. Iglesias, Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love, and Family Reunion deliver special episodes of their respective series all with a competitive theme but don’t worry, you don’t have to be a fan of all of them to tune in.

Lucky Day (Hulu) — This French-Canadian action-comedy starring Nina Dobrev and Luke Bracey might be a good choice if you’re in the mood for some controlled chaos. The premise of this 2019 film follows Bracey’s ex-con, who gets released from prison and almost immediately finds himself the target of a psychotic serial killer harboring a nasty grudge. Dobrev plays the girlfriend caught up in the whole scheme.