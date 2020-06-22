What’s On Tonight: ‘I May Destroy You’ And Some Solid Netflix Options

If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

I May Destroy You (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — Three months before the blank-spot in Arabella’s memory happened, Terry visits Arabella in Italy, and the two have a wild night of partying and drug use, all on her agent’s dime. Michaela Coel is killing it with this series, which is both brutally honest about the ripple effects of sexual assault and, at times, darkly funny.

The Politician (Netflix) — Again, not much is happening on cable TV right now, so your best bet is still streaming, and Netflix gave us plenty to watch over the weekend. Ryan Murphy’s dark political comedy is back for more, but this time, Payton Hobart has graduated from rigging high school elections to unseating New York Senator Dede Standish (Judith Light). And he’s doing it in some morally sticky ways. Like exposing some conspiracy cover-ups and scandalous throuples to get ahead in the polls.

Wasp Network (Netflix) — Olivier Assayas directs this star-studded spy drama. It’s a who’s-who cast-wise — think Ana de Armas, Penelope Cruz, Edgar Ramirez, and Gael García Bernal — and the story centers on a Cuban airplane pilot (Ramirez) who leaves his wife (Cruz) and daughter behind to infiltrate an anti-Castro organization in Miami.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — It’s that time. The show looks back at Ben Higgins’ Bachelor season, which started with heartbreak and ended with two surprising love confessions.