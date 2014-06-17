What’s On Tonight: If Molly Dies, Let’s Burn Down The Internet

#What's On Tonight #Fargo
06.17.14 41 Comments

Fargo (FX, 10 p.m.) — SEASON FINALE. I will reiterate my one simple request for tonight’s season finale of Fargo: DO NOT, UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES, MURDER MOLLY, GUS, OR GRETA. Let Lou live, too, if you please.

Rizzoli and Isles (TNT, 9 p.m.) — After all the lesbian fan-fic about this show caught fire, Angie Harmon admitted that they sometimes play up the lesbian tension. FOR ART. (And also commerce).

Royal Pains (USA Network, 10 p.m.) — I’m pretty sure they’re still taking care of sick people on a beach.

Playing House (USA Network, 10 p.m.) — TWO EPISODE SEASON FINALE. I really do love that Keegan-Michael Key is in this, but I am concerned that if he continues to do solo work, Jordan Peele will become the Kel to his Keenan.

The Night Shift (NBC, 10:01 p.m.) — With nearly 7 million viewers per week, and an excellent week-to-week hold, the NBC medical drama is an actual summer hit. Meanwhile, Fargo is seen by about 1.9 million viewers. That’s depressing.

LATE NIGHT LISTINGS: Letterman has Olivia Wilde, the most toxic box-office poison of the last 5 years; Kevin Hart, who is very popular at the box office though he gets very little credit for it, is on The Tonight Show; Ludacris and Brad Paisley are on Kimmel; Simon Helberg is on Ferguson; Robert Pattinson is on Seth Meyers; and Max Greenfield is on Conan.

