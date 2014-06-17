What’s On Tonight: If Molly Dies, Let’s Burn Down The Internet

Fargo (FX, 10 p.m.) — SEASON FINALE. I will reiterate my one simple request for tonight’s season finale of Fargo: DO NOT, UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES, MURDER MOLLY, GUS, OR GRETA. Let Lou live, too, if you please.
Rizzoli and Isles (TNT, 9 p.m.) — After all the lesbian fan-fic about this show caught fire, Angie Harmon admitted that they sometimes play up the lesbian tension. FOR ART. (And also commerce).
Royal Pains (USA Network, 10 p.m.) — I’m pretty sure they’re still taking care of sick people on a beach.
Playing House (USA Network, 10 p.m.) — TWO EPISODE SEASON FINALE. I really do love that Keegan-Michael Key is in this, but I am concerned that if he continues to do solo work, Jordan Peele will become the Kel to his Keenan.
The Night Shift (NBC, 10:01 p.m.) — With nearly 7 million viewers per week, and an excellent week-to-week hold, the NBC medical drama is an actual summer hit. Meanwhile, Fargo is seen by about 1.9 million viewers. That’s depressing.
LATE NIGHT LISTINGS: Letterman has Olivia Wilde, the most toxic box-office poison of the last 5 years; Kevin Hart, who is very popular at the box office though he gets very little credit for it, is on The Tonight Show; Ludacris and Brad Paisley are on Kimmel; Simon Helberg is on Ferguson; Robert Pattinson is on Seth Meyers; and Max Greenfield is on Conan.
I don’t know how USA manages to air two different shows at the exact same time.
Split-Screen – this way they get the advertising revenue for two shows during one time slot.
Rowles’d-Vision™
Wow. You could seriously not get more lazy, Rowles. Jesus.
Guys calm down. HE LITERALLY WRITES THESE ON THE BACKS OF HIS SICK CHILDREN
Don’t you all get USA Network 2: Rock, Flag and Eagle?
ULTIMATE ROWLES’D.
He’s actually tolerable in Fargo. Guess there’s a first for everything. Meth and sodomy, anyone?
Imagine if it was his brother, Chet.
Yeah still don’t get the Colin hanks hate.
He’s been great in Fargo
Chet Haze on Fargo would actually be pretty amazing.
Hating Colin Hanks is like hating Clint Howard. Yeah, he’s getting some roles through nepotism, but he’s decidedly unattractive and stuck in supporting roles/schmuck portrayals. Roles in which he does a serviceable job. No hate from me.
I predict that Gus will eat it, tonight. Chief Vern was killed while his wife was pregnant and, among other things, I think that was foreshadowing.
I don’t get people who don’t get the Colin Hanks hate. I mean, Travis Marshall much???
His turn on “Burning Love” was amazing.
And he played an obnoxiously douchebag version of himself on “Happy Endings” and it was pretty fucking great.
His show on Fox a few years back was pretty funny, too. I think it was called “The Good Guys.”
@lowcalzone – The Good Guys was fuckin awesome. That stache Nraey Whitford was rocking rivaled Nick Offerman
*Bradley. Good god
@dissident I watched every episode of The Good Guys and was pretty bummed when it was cancelled.
I don’t want Gus to die, because he’s a decent fella. But I wouldn’t be pissed or surprised if he did, because he’s kind of bad at everything.
But if this season ends without Lester biting it in the most vengeful Old Testament God sort of way, I will be pissed. Last week was the darn straw that broke the camel’s back.
Now don’t go bringing Chet Haze into this, he spits hot fire, yo, SWAG, YOLO, do you know what I am saying, homeboy.
His character on Dexter was horrendous. That’s the only reason I can think to dislike him.
Honestly who else, besides Rowles, really gives a shit about Molly? Protagonist, fine. But enjoyable? Hardly. If anything, she’s annoying. I could not care less if she dies. In fact, I think I might actually like it. TEAMBILLYBOB
And Watson
You clearly need to venture outside of Uproxx then. Because everyone cares about Molly
Why? Is it her beauty? That hot accent? Or maybe the nagging? Or that fabulous sense of humor? Good heart, but don’t care to see her on screen.
You must have been a Skylar fan, too.
I forgot to follow my own “ignore the troll” rule
Molly is literally the opposite of Skylar.
In terms of good guy/bad guy, I agree. But in terms of give-a-shit levels (and talent), they are the same. Lead Actresses who are great at acting but not written to be enjoyable on-screen.
I’m with Dub_C. Molly can die for all I care. Sometimes these boards latch onto bland characters like her and Skylar and Walt Jr and sure, its nice to cheer for morality but its a friggin TV show. I’ll cheer for interesting over good.
I must have missed the Walt Jr. fad.
I thought everyone agreed he was a turd
I was admonished as a troll for rooting against him last year. He’s the worst. I already feel guilty grouping Molly with him.
@Doctor Professor – Dexter was nothing but great actors doing career low work because the writing was so shitty. Can’t blame that on Colin Hanks at all.
I want Malvo to live. Anyone that interesting deserves a full life.
I’m thinking Gus bites it, either because he recognizes Malvo’s red care on a mail route and decides to get brave this time or Malvo finds him to get Lester’s address
Is anyone else tired of this “if ____ dies, we riot/blow up the internet”? It was funny originally, but I am not rioting when Darryl, Oberyn, Molly, louie and batman die. Stop trying to make die = riot happen.
/agree.
So garbage Tv night
Wait just a goddamned minute…..anyone who hates Clint Howard can DM me to make arrangements to be punched in their big dumb face.
That guy is a national treasure.
Dammit, I was wrong. At least I was right about the recognizing the red car. And to TFBuckFutter, anyone who has seen the Ice Cream Man knows this man’s acting ability. National treasure puts it lightly.