What’s On Tonight: ‘Into The Badlands’ Stages Its Final Battle

Into the Badlands (AMC, 10:00 p.m.) — M.K. seeks revenge against The Widow as she teams up with Sunny and Bajie to face off against Pilgrim who launches a campaign to seize control of the Badlands.

Bachelorette Reunion: The Biggest Bachelorette Reunion in Bachelor History Ever! (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Chris Harrison hits the road with Bachelor Nation super fans, revisiting iconic date spots from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette history.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Ava tasks Gary with carrying out the agents’ performance reviews while Rory’s quick decision-making causes a rift between him and Sara, and drives a larger wedge in the team.

Shadowhunters (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — Alec is desperate to find a way to help Magnus while Clary is busy bringing the Shadowhunters and Downworlders together to defeat Jonathan, who’s begun his reign of terror.

The Resident (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Season two ends with Conrad helping Nic track down her sister’s potential kidney donor to get him to change his mind while Minah fights to be on Micah’s surgery team and Bell considers taking a drastic step to save the hospital.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — The Top 13 perform live for the judges.

Man With a Plan (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Season 3 ends with Adam and Andi staging a romantic intervention for Lowell when his relationship with Andi’s sister begins to negatively affect his life.

9-1-1 (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — The first responders deal with a calamity at a chocolate factory and a mail bomb explosion.

Arrow (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — SCPD shows up with a warrant for Felicity while Oliver finds himself in a tough situation of his own.

Chernobyl (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — The show recounts the events of April 26, 1986, in the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic. After an early-morning explosion at the nuclear plant puts everyone on edge, a disbelieving deputy chief engineer sends men out to investigate the disappearance of a reactor core.

The Code (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — When two Marines are accidentally killed in a weapons test, Abe and Harper square off against Trey as prosecution and defense for the soldier who is accused of tampering with the system.

Gentleman Jack (HBO, 10:00 p.m.) — Lister confides her feelings for Ann Walker to her aunt as Mrs. Priestley begins to suspect a romantic relationship between the two women.

Knightfall (History, 10:00 p.m.) — The Knights Templar are captured and brought back to Paris, where they must stand trial for heresy.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Diane Keaton, Samin Nosrat, YG featuring Tyga and Jon Z

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Will Smith, Laurie Metcalf, Phil Hanley

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Common, Rachel Dratch, Maren Morris

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Keri Russell, Ana Gasteyer, Alex Brightman, Phillip “Fish” Fisher

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Eddie Izzard

Conan: Martin Short