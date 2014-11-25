What’s On Tonight: It’s Lights Out For ‘The Flash’

11.25.14

The Flash (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — What would happen if The Flash wasn’t fast? He’d go back to being boring old Barry Allen. Since that doesn’t make for good TV, The Red Streak will probably gain his powers back by the end of the episode, hopefully before things go south with the hostage situation down at the Central City PD. Two villains in one night? I hope this guy gets paid overtime.

NCIS (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — While waiting on their flight, the team is forced to work a case involving terrorist threats to airports on the east coast. On a side note, this is a TV show that really gets their audience. Flying home for the holidays? Here, watch an episode dedicated to terrorists hijacking planes.

Dancing With the Stars (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — If, like me, you had no idea that this show was still on, here’s the finale breakdown: Carlton Banks vs. that girl from Duck Dynasty vs. a Pretty Little Liar.

New Girl (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Schmidt does something douchejar worthy and the gang eats turkey.

Supernatural (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — A witch comes back into town looking to recruit women for her new coven, but Dean’s more concerned with beefing up his internet dating profile.

Chicago Fire (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — A truck leaks hydrochloric acid at a busy intersection. Obviously that’s not a good thing, so the team responds and relationships are tested.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Chris Pine, Evangeline Lilly Pitbull and NE-YO on Kimmel; Bill O’Reilly and Lorde on Fallon; Emily Blunt on Letterman; Zooey Deschanel on Conan; Kristin Chenoweth and Michael Ealy on Ferguson; and Jason Sudeikis and Aubrey Plaza on Meyers.

