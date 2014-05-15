What’s On Tonight: Jennifer Lawrence Alert!

05.15.14 4 years ago 8 Comments

The Big Bang Theory (CBS, 8 p.m.) — Season finale. There are a lot of season finales tonight, mostly for shows we don’t really cover, so instead of being a good television blogger, I’m going to drop random Bone Thugs-N-Harmony song titles into each write-up, because they’re still the greatest.

The Vampire Diaries (CW, 8 p.m.) — Season finale. If I could teach the world one thing, it’d be moving Bones to Thursday nights, so I could use Thuggish Ruggish Bones.

Hollywood Game Night (NBC, 8 p.m.) — It’s an all Pittsburgh edition, featuring Jerome Bettis, Michael Weatherly, Lauren Graham, Rita Wilson, Gillian Jacobs, and Joe Manganiello. Cleveland is pissed.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 9 p.m.) — Season finale. How is this show still on? It’s not all good.

Elementary (CBS, 10 p.m.) — Season finale. Sherlock and Watson get their thug on when they set their differences aside to help Mycroft.

Comedy Bang Bang! (IFC, 10:30 p.m.) — Craig Robinson drops by to look into Scott’s eyes.

Loiter Squad (Adult Swim, 12 a.m.) — If you like rappers trolling employees of a popular culture website, you’ll enjoy Tyler, the Creator tweeting about the “crybabies” at BuzzFeed. I’m a little sad they didn’t visit the UPROXX Home, but Vince clogged the toilet again, and there’s water everywhere.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Adam Sandler on Letterman; Jennifer Lawrence and Craig Robinson on Fallon; Shailene Woodley and Aasif Mandvi on Kimmel; Alfred Molina on Ferguson; Maya Rudolph, Lake Bell, and Eddie Izzard on Meyers; Ray Romano and Tom Felton on Conan; Jim Parsons on Stewart; and Thomas Friedman on Colbert.

