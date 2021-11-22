Kamikaze: Season 1 (HBO Max series) This Polish show might not be on your radar yet, but it arrives with a riveting premise: what happens to one’s identity when everything that matters in your life disappears in one panicked heartbeat? Marie Reuther portrays a young woman who gets a terrible text message — her entire family is about to go down in a plane crash — that changes everything. She’s alone and picking up the pieces, and this feels very much like Morvern Callar but with a contemporary spin. Yes, expect tragedy here, but you also won’t be able to look away from where this protagonist goes.

Ordinary Joe (NBC, 10:00pm) — James Wolk’s still playing three Joes as they endure three different Thanksgiving dinners. Cop Joe’s on the defense, Music Joe’s feeling betrayed, and Nurse Joe admits that he needs help.

All-American (CW, 8:00pm) — Spencer must develop a contingency plan, Layla extends an offer to Patience, and Coop has a difficult realization, all while Olivia considers a new role.

4400 (CW, 9:00pm) — Keisha learns new details about her sister’s death. Meanwhile, Shanice and Andre head out yonder for a day while another pair of friends grows much closer.

We’re Here (HBO, 9:00pm) — The Queens travel to Kona, Hawaii to help make more vibrant stage dreams come true.

Wakefield (Showtime, 9:00pm) — Genevieve cannot remember her wedding day, which horrifies Raff while Linda’s bullying behavior results in a confrontation from Colette.

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Jeremy Renner, Kristin Chenoweth, Jenny Lewis

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Michael Che, Rep. Adam Schiff, Jon Epcar

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Adrien Brody, Zazie Beetz, Little Simz