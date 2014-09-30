What’s On Tonight: Karen Gillan Spills Her Own Vomit All Over Herself

09.30.14 9 Comments

MLB Playoffs: Athletics at Royals (TBS, 8 p.m.) — The baseball playoffs begin tonight, which I wouldn’t otherwise note, except that this play-in Wild Card game includes the Kansas City Royals, who haven’t been to the playoffs since 1985, when a lot of strange things happened.

Selfie (ABC, 8 p.m.) — It’s a terrible sitcom for about 10 minutes (replete with an obnoxious Karen Gillan accent), but then it turns a corner halfway through and becomes kind of delightful, actually. Once you’ve gotten through the part where she spills her own puke all over her, it bottoms out and slowly it will begin to get better.

Manhattan Love Story (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — The damn thing is gonna basically be narrated by voice overs from the voices inside the characters’ heads. Do not want (but I’ll give it a shot).

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC, 9 p.m.) — The ratings on last week’s second-season premiere were tepid, but damn, that was a fine opening episode. Also, what happened with Skye? She’s suddenly a total bad-ass (also, please bring back Lucy Lawless from the dead).

New Girl/Mindy Project (Fox, 9 p.m.) — Cliff (Glen Howerton) is back on The Mindy Project tonight. How I would love if they concocted a way to get the entire It’s Always Sunny into one episode.

Sons of Anarchy (FX, 10 p.m.) — Please be better than last week. Please just kill Juice and let’s be done with that.

LATE NIGHT LISTINGS: John Oliver is on Letterman (woo hoo!), Tyler Perry and Miles Teller are on Fallon; Martin Short is on Kimmel; Nathan Lane stops by Seth Meyers; Jon Stewart has Ben Affleck; Jeffrey Tambor is on The Colbert Report and Jesse Tyler Ferguson is on Conan.

