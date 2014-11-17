What’s On Tonight: Katherine Heigl Is Back On TV … Dun Dun DUNNN

State of Affairs (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – State of Affairs kind of looks like a cross between Scandal, Homeland and The West Wing, but it’s probably not as good as any of those shows. Katherine Heigl plays a revenge-driven CIA analyst who assembles the President’s daily briefing and is also on the hunt for her fiance’s killers in the pilot episode, but I have a hard time taking her seriously after wore vibrating panties in a Gerard Butler movie. Maybe that’s just me though.

Gotham (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Two Face finally makes an appearance as the overeager mayor looking to finally close the Wayne murder case, Gordon gets a cheery new assignment at Arkham Asylum and baby Batman and Catgirl play house at Wayne manor.

The Originals (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Esther is definitely in the running for the Worst Mother of the Year award this season. Currently she has Elijah trapped in some kind of spell, forcing Klaus to search for an antidote. He probably won’t find it but he does find his dear old werewolf dad while on the hunt.

Jane the Virgin (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – Jane has to convince some Catholic nuns that she’s the Virgin Mary incarnate while dealing with a couple of evil step sisters. Moral of this story: Being pregnant sucks.

Sleepy Hollow (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Continuing the trend of terrible mothers, Abbie has a run in with her mom (who’s dead by the way) while investigating a series of murders at a psychiatric ward.

Scorpion (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – The team is tasked with protecting Cabe’s ex-wife after she finds evidence linked to the death of a congressman. Safe to assume she’s fine by the end of the episode since this show is all about geniuses proving how much smarter they are than everybody else.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Benedict Cumberbatch and Allison Williams on Fallon; Elizabeth Banks and John Mulaney on Kimmel; Jason Sudeikis, Allison Janney and Damien Rice on Letterman; James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich on Ferguson; Steve Harvey on Meyers; and Key and Peele and Natalie Dormer on Conan.