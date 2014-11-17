What’s On Tonight: Katherine Heigl Is Back On TV … Dun Dun DUNNN

State of Affairs (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – State of Affairs kind of looks like a cross between Scandal, Homeland and The West Wing, but it’s probably not as good as any of those shows. Katherine Heigl plays a revenge-driven CIA analyst who assembles the President’s daily briefing and is also on the hunt for her fiance’s killers in the pilot episode, but I have a hard time taking her seriously after wore vibrating panties in a Gerard Butler movie. Maybe that’s just me though.
Gotham (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Two Face finally makes an appearance as the overeager mayor looking to finally close the Wayne murder case, Gordon gets a cheery new assignment at Arkham Asylum and baby Batman and Catgirl play house at Wayne manor.
The Originals (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Esther is definitely in the running for the Worst Mother of the Year award this season. Currently she has Elijah trapped in some kind of spell, forcing Klaus to search for an antidote. He probably won’t find it but he does find his dear old werewolf dad while on the hunt.
Jane the Virgin (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – Jane has to convince some Catholic nuns that she’s the Virgin Mary incarnate while dealing with a couple of evil step sisters. Moral of this story: Being pregnant sucks.
Sleepy Hollow (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Continuing the trend of terrible mothers, Abbie has a run in with her mom (who’s dead by the way) while investigating a series of murders at a psychiatric ward.
Scorpion (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – The team is tasked with protecting Cabe’s ex-wife after she finds evidence linked to the death of a congressman. Safe to assume she’s fine by the end of the episode since this show is all about geniuses proving how much smarter they are than everybody else.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Benedict Cumberbatch and Allison Williams on Fallon; Elizabeth Banks and John Mulaney on Kimmel; Jason Sudeikis, Allison Janney and Damien Rice on Letterman; James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich on Ferguson; Steve Harvey on Meyers; and Key and Peele and Natalie Dormer on Conan.
Harvey Dent is an overeager District Attorney, not mayor.
Haha I read that Surly and first thing I did was scroll back up to see who wrote it
Worse casting? Heigl in this or Denise Richards as a nuclear physicist?
After the billionth State of Affairs commercial I saw last week, I literally shouted, “Haha, NO!” at my TV.
NBC reeeeeeaaaaally wants people to watch this thing. How desperate are they?
Would it not just be cheaper, and get a bigger committed audience, if instead they just showed The West Wing from start to finish?
Absolutely crushing it:
[www.metacritic.com]
@Whatitiz73 That makes me happy.
Just from the commercials State of Affairs looks like the most cliche-ridden piece of shit in a while. I seriously thought it was a parody ad at first.
It’s impossible to watch the commercials for it and not see it as the first 3/4’s of a rom-com preview.
Why is everyone here ignoring the fact that the most hard-hitting question is being ignored:
Is ‘State of Affairs’ going to be worse than ‘Bad Judge’?
Discuss.
Oh, yes. It will be gloriously bad.
But Constantine isn’t bad. Or maybe it is to you, but I have found it to be quite enjoyable, save for the wandering accent.
I thought this past weeks Constantine was close to excellent actually. I really really enjoyed it.
How many commercials for the steaming pike of crap “State of Affairs” did they air during the game last night? It may be the most ill-conceived, least appealing piece of garbage ever to air. Who was paid to come up with this? Who decided to air it? It has to be a joke, right?
Thanksgiving is next week so I’ll be drunk until after Christmas and then Justified comes on in January. Everything will be fine.
That’s a pretty good plan.
That’s actually a very good plan.
I am one of the 5 people who watch Jane the Virgin. It’s seriously very very enjoyable.
What about the best new show on TV……Kingdom! This site is getting real lazy and bush league! C’mon man!
What! Is! Burn Notice!
How the fuck are there any terrorists left when we have so many super-capable, work-obsessive CIA analyst chicks hunting them down?