What's On Tonight: Kim Kardashian + '2 Broke Girls' = One Smashed TV

Senior Pop Culture Editor
10.27.14

2 Broke Girls (CBS, 8 p.m.) — Season premiere. Somehow this waste of Kat Dennings’ talents is entering its fourth season of cupcakes and hipsters and holy hell, Kim Kardashian is the guest star tonight. Two broke girls, one broke TV when I throw a brick at it.

The Voice (NBC, 8 p.m.) — Taylor Swift advises Voice contestants to shake, shake, shake, shake, shake, shake, shake, shake, shake, shake, shake, shake, shake, shake, shake, shake, shake, shake, shake, shake, shake, shake, shake, shake, shake, shake, shake, shake, shake, shake, shake, shake, shake, shake, shake, shake, shake, shake, shake it off. She’s not a very good coach.

Gotham (Fox, 8 p.m.) — On a very s-s-s-spooky episode of Gotham, Bullock is faced with traumatic memories when a killer targets the first-born of the city’s elite. Beware THE NOT-PASSOVER.

Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown (HBO, 9 p.m.) — What Vince said.

American Dad! (TBS, 9 p.m.) — Give or take the occasional uncensored “sh*t,” American Dad! on TBS is the same as American Dad! on Fox. Which is to say, still great.

Castle (ABC, 10 p.m.) — “Meme Is Murder.” That’s the Kim K. on 2 Broke Girls of episode titles.

Mike Tyson Mysteries (Adult Swim, 10:30 p.m.) — Season premiere. You had me at “Jim Rash as a Funky Phantom wannabe…and an alcoholic pigeon voiced by Norm Macdonald.”

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Amy Poehler, Mastodon, and Jerry Lee Lewis on Letterman; Ewan McGregor, Charles Barkley, and Wilco on Fallon; Melissa McCarthy and Billy Idol on Kimmel; Ray Romano on Ferguson; Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley on Meyers; Blake Griffin and Max Greenfield on Conan; Wendy Davis on Stewart; and Meredith Vieira on Colbert.

