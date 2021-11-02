La Brea (NBC, 9:00pm) — Natalie Zea is still stuck in a primeval hellhole, where pterodactyls and bad CGI reside. At this point, Eve and Levi and a handful of others already discovered a mysterious fort, after a plane crash and that massive sinkhole, and man, this show is nuts. And this week, the sinkhole survivors launch an escape attempt as time runs out for a proper window and a warning arrives.

The Last O.G. (TBS, 10:00 & 10:30pm) — Season 4 has arrived with two episodes that follow up on Tracy Morgan’s Tray as he continues to pick up the pieces, which means finding a place of his own. This week, Tray’s love of cooking prompts him to find an even greater love.

Stargirl (CW, 8:00pm) — Wellllll, Joel McHale will return to this series as a regular (after Starman’s very apparent death in the pilot episode) in Season 3, but before that happens, the show’s teasing how Courtney follows up on finding help from an unlikely source.

Supergirl (CW, 9:00pm) — Supergirl goes extra serious with her patrol practices to keep the city safe from Lex and Nyxly, all while a bachelorette party lurks in the background.

Queens (ABC, 10:00pm) — Following Girls5Eva‘s success on Peacock, this similarly themed series follows a fractured girl group that was once part of a hip-hop dynasty. Now in their 40s, can these ladies recapture their former magic and swagger? This week, a bad concert review sets the group back while Naomi’s being a control freak.

Chucky (SYFY and USA, 10:00pm) — The O.G. homicidal doll is still at it, this time with original voice actor Brad Dourif in this sequel series. This week, the “World Series of Slaughter” continues with Jake and Devon finding an ally to outsmart the doll.

Son Of Monarchs (HBO Max film) — Biologist Alexis Gambis directs this semi-autobiographical story that stars Tenoch Huerta (of Narcos: Mexico). The biologist character in this story goes on a personal journey while confronting trauma and the meaning of identity while exploring a butterfly forest town in Mexico while going home for a family event after growing accustomed to life in New York.

Ridley Jones: Season 2 (Netflix series) — This one will keep the kids entertained while following a six-year-old child who transforms into a hero who can protect the museum exhibits inside of her own home. In the process, she learns the value of family and the importance of respecting other humans, despite all of our differences.