What’s On Tonight: David Puts His Plan Into Action On ‘Legion’

Legion (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — It’s the beginning of the end As David enacts his final plan and the group races to stop him.

American Ninja Warrior (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — The City Finals take place at the Tacoma Dome tonight where competitors face 10 obstacles including Northwest Passage.

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Season six premieres with new Bachelor nation members arriving in Mexico where one bachelor wins the first date and two bachelorettes vie for his attention.

Beat Shazam (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Two teams of best friends take on a pair of brothers in tonight’s showdown.

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — The Top 10 men perform a choreographed duet outside of their own style with an All-Star girl.

Grand Hotel (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — The Mendozas begin to recover after an accident disturbs the family, and Danny discovers a bombshell that would jeopardize his relationship with Alicia.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Elisabeth Moss, Sebastian Maniscalco, Ava Max

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Julianne Moore, Jacob Tremblay, Julio Torres

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Brian Cox, Hannah Gadsby

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Milo Ventimiglia, Geena Davis, Ex Hex, Julian Dorio

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Domhnall Gleeson, Aldis Hodge, Machine Gun Kelly with Yungblud

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Eva Longoria