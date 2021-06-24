LFG (HBO Max film) — This documentary film presents an unflinching look at the fight by U.S. women’s soccer team members (Megan Rapinoe, Jessica McDonald, Becky Sauerbrunn, Kelley O’Hara, Sam Mewis, and more) for equal pay. This battle takes a look behind the curtain of the 2019 class-action, gender discrimination lawsuit (filed against the U.S. Soccer Federation) mere months before the FIFA Women’s World Cup. Expect to see the legal fight coverage interspersed with transcendent athleticism while the documentary highlights how these women’s courage will hopefully lead to society-wide change that hasn’t been seen since Title IX.

Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell (Peacock Limited Series) — The alleged ringleader of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking exploits gets the docuseries treatment here. Once a powerful heiress and socialite, this series will explore her world of power, sex, and money (the story is told through unseen Maxwell family footage and dozens of candid interviews) that culminated in her arrest and impending trial on sex trafficking charges.

Holey Moley 3D in 2D (ABC, 9:00pm) — This new season of holes (yes, that’s right) includes a Corny Hole, a North Pole on the Ho Ho Hole, and Holey Matrimony. These puns never get old for the contestants or the audience.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Season 6 (Paramount+) — The global phenomenon is streaming in full-force tonight as 13 contestants return after making a mark across 10 seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race. The $100,000 top prize will be up for grabs by Chad Michaels, Alaska Thunderf*ck 5000, Trixie Mattel, Trinity the Tuck, and more.

Godzilla Singular Point (Netflix anime series) — A grad student and an engineer team up to battle an unimaginable and ominous force that could very well bring down the globe. This Godzilla design arrives courtesy of legendary Ghibli animator Eiji Yamamori, and more character designs come from Blue Exorcist‘s Kazue Kato.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Robert Duvall, JP Saxe, John Mayer

Late Night With Seth Meyers — John Cena, Kristen Schaal, Kristina Schiano

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Liam Neeson, Anthony Ramos

In case you missed this streaming pick from last Thursday:

iCarly (Paramount+ series) — This revival series picks up a decade following the beloved Nickelodeon classic with Miranda Cosgrove returning as the title character, who happens to be the O.G. webcast influencer. She’s accompanied by returning stars Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress, so the whole gang’s getting back together for more comedic mishaps and adventures while fans can enjoy seeing where these characters ended up for a new chapter.