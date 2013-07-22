What’s On Tonight: Louis C.K. On ‘The Daily Show’

The Daily Show with Jon Oliver (11 p.m.) — I want to know Louis C.K.’s thoughts on the Royal Baby.
Adventure Time (Cartoon Network, 7:30 p.m.) — “In order to save BMO, Finn and Jake disguise themselves as MOs to infiltrate the MO factory.” That either makes all the sense, or no sense.
The Cheshire Murders (HBO, 9 p.m.) — HBO’s documentary summer series continues with a look at the real-life Cheshire Murders, in which two men broke into a quiet Connecticut home, ransacked the place, and murdered a woman and her two daughters. Just your typical lightweight summer fare.
Under the Dome (CBS, 10 p.m.) — “Residents of Chester’s Mill are surprised when they are visited by loved ones from the other side.” ZOMBIES? Or maybe just loved ones, I dunno.
Comic-Con: All Access (Spike, 11 p.m.) — Yeah, I’m watching The Daily Show, too.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Cate Blanchett, Aisha Tyler, and Franz Ferdinand on Letterman; Gillian Anderson, Jim Rash, and Nat Faxon on Leno; Tim Meadows on Ferguson; Howie Mandel, Eliot Spitzer, and Kings of Leon on Fallon; Bill Hader, Alison Pill, and Jimmy Eat World on Conan; Louis C.K. on Stewart; and Kjerstin Gruys on Colbert.
Louis sort of disappeared after Oh My God came out back in April, so I’m looking forward to hearing from him again
I’m still blown away by The Killing last night. How…how the F did that have those 2 garbage seasons, and then come up with this 3rd season of straight up fantastic everything? But anyway, the ultimate hate-watch show of Under the Dome is on!
John Oliver will say, “Louis, I’m glad you made it here, considering all the people who have taken to the streets in light of this royal baby”.
And Louis will say “Fuck that baby”.
Then everyone will laugh.
And then Louis will say “But seriously though, I don’t care. It’s stupid.”
Then he’ll say something about how stupid Americans who care about this royal baby are and then John Oliver will say something about his country and blah blah blah.
Then we can proceed with the rest of the interview.
Everyone check out this guy
Close enough.
Do you realize Commander Riker is Adult Finn? I love Adventure Time so fucking hard