What’s On Tonight: Louis C.K. On ‘The Daily Show’

The Daily Show with Jon Oliver (11 p.m.) — I want to know Louis C.K.’s thoughts on the Royal Baby.

Adventure Time (Cartoon Network, 7:30 p.m.) — “In order to save BMO, Finn and Jake disguise themselves as MOs to infiltrate the MO factory.” That either makes all the sense, or no sense.

The Cheshire Murders (HBO, 9 p.m.) — HBO’s documentary summer series continues with a look at the real-life Cheshire Murders, in which two men broke into a quiet Connecticut home, ransacked the place, and murdered a woman and her two daughters. Just your typical lightweight summer fare.

Under the Dome (CBS, 10 p.m.) — “Residents of Chester’s Mill are surprised when they are visited by loved ones from the other side.” ZOMBIES? Or maybe just loved ones, I dunno.

Comic-Con: All Access (Spike, 11 p.m.) — Yeah, I’m watching The Daily Show, too.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Cate Blanchett, Aisha Tyler, and Franz Ferdinand on Letterman; Gillian Anderson, Jim Rash, and Nat Faxon on Leno; Tim Meadows on Ferguson; Howie Mandel, Eliot Spitzer, and Kings of Leon on Fallon; Bill Hader, Alison Pill, and Jimmy Eat World on Conan; Louis C.K. on Stewart; and Kjerstin Gruys on Colbert.