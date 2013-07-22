What’s On Tonight: Louis C.K. On ‘The Daily Show’

#What's On Tonight #Louis C.K. #The Daily Show
Senior Pop Culture Editor
07.22.13 6 Comments

louisck

The Daily Show with Jon Oliver (11 p.m.) — I want to know Louis C.K.’s thoughts on the Royal Baby.

Adventure Time (Cartoon Network, 7:30 p.m.) — “In order to save BMO, Finn and Jake disguise themselves as MOs to infiltrate the MO factory.” That either makes all the sense, or no sense.

The Cheshire Murders (HBO, 9 p.m.) — HBO’s documentary summer series continues with a look at the real-life Cheshire Murders, in which two men broke into a quiet Connecticut home, ransacked the place, and murdered a woman and her two daughters. Just your typical lightweight summer fare.

Under the Dome (CBS, 10 p.m.) — “Residents of Chester’s Mill are surprised when they are visited by loved ones from the other side.” ZOMBIES? Or maybe just loved ones, I dunno.

Comic-Con: All Access (Spike, 11 p.m.) — Yeah, I’m watching The Daily Show, too.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Cate Blanchett, Aisha Tyler, and Franz Ferdinand on Letterman; Gillian Anderson, Jim Rash, and Nat Faxon on Leno; Tim Meadows on Ferguson; Howie Mandel, Eliot Spitzer, and Kings of Leon on Fallon; Bill Hader, Alison Pill, and Jimmy Eat World on Conan; Louis C.K. on Stewart; and Kjerstin Gruys on Colbert.

Around The Web

TOPICS#What's On Tonight#Louis C.K. #The Daily Show
TAGSLOUIS C.K.THE DAILY SHOWWHAT'S ON TONIGHT

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP