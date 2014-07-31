What’s On Tonight: Maggie Gyllenhaal In The Excellent Sounding ‘The Honorable Woman’

The Quest (ABC, 8 p.m.) — Series premiere. Oh boy, TV finally gets it first reality show about LARPers who must defend a fictional kingdom. ABOUT TIME.

Rectify (Sundance, 9 p.m.) — “Daniel seeks answers.” About what? Who shot Mr. Burns, probably.

The Honorable Woman (Sundance, 10 p.m.) — Series premiere. I’ve heard very good things about this BBC import. Here’s the official synopsis: “As children, Nessa Stein (Maggie Gyllenhaal) and her brother Ephra (Andrew Buchan) witnessed the assassination of their father, a well-known Israeli arms manufacturer. Now in her thirties, Nessa has taken control of the company and refocused its purpose on connecting Palestine and Israel to promote peace. Her efforts have resulted in an appointment from the House of Lords. Everything comes to a head when a secret from her past threatens to be exposed and those closest to her are potentially her most dangerous enemies.” Definitely worth checking out.

Maron (IFC, 10 p.m.) — Season finale. Has anyone kept up?

Married (FX, 10 p.m.) — Judy Greer and Jenny Slate getting drunk > most things in life.

You’re the Worst (FX, 10:30 p.m.) — I have a mighty big crush on Aya Cash. That is all.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michael Somerville, and David Gray on Letterman; Julia Roberts on Fallon; Kerry Washington and Tom Petty on Kimmel; Jesse Tyler Ferguson on Ferguson; Ethan Hawke and Megyn Kelly on Meyers; Aubrey Plaza on Stewart; and Campbell Brown on Colbert.