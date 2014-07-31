What’s On Tonight: Maggie Gyllenhaal In The Excellent Sounding ‘The Honorable Woman’

The Quest (ABC, 8 p.m.) — Series premiere. Oh boy, TV finally gets it first reality show about LARPers who must defend a fictional kingdom. ABOUT TIME.
Rectify (Sundance, 9 p.m.) — “Daniel seeks answers.” About what? Who shot Mr. Burns, probably.
The Honorable Woman (Sundance, 10 p.m.) — Series premiere. I’ve heard very good things about this BBC import. Here’s the official synopsis: “As children, Nessa Stein (Maggie Gyllenhaal) and her brother Ephra (Andrew Buchan) witnessed the assassination of their father, a well-known Israeli arms manufacturer. Now in her thirties, Nessa has taken control of the company and refocused its purpose on connecting Palestine and Israel to promote peace. Her efforts have resulted in an appointment from the House of Lords. Everything comes to a head when a secret from her past threatens to be exposed and those closest to her are potentially her most dangerous enemies.” Definitely worth checking out.
Maron (IFC, 10 p.m.) — Season finale. Has anyone kept up?
Married (FX, 10 p.m.) — Judy Greer and Jenny Slate getting drunk > most things in life.
You’re the Worst (FX, 10:30 p.m.) — I have a mighty big crush on Aya Cash. That is all.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michael Somerville, and David Gray on Letterman; Julia Roberts on Fallon; Kerry Washington and Tom Petty on Kimmel; Jesse Tyler Ferguson on Ferguson; Ethan Hawke and Megyn Kelly on Meyers; Aubrey Plaza on Stewart; and Campbell Brown on Colbert.
Honorable woman probably coming out at a bad time with the current state of Isreal Palestine.
Shouldn’t it be Honourable?
Oh, Sad Turtle..
Will there be nudity?
Not if they want people to watch it.
The working title was “Pretentious”
No Project Runway again? I mean, I know it isn’t the same show that gave us Chloe or Christian but that just isn’t right.
[i.imgur.com]
“Maron (IFC, 10 p.m.) — Season finale. Has anyone kept up?”
Are kidding me? Compared to the truly, truly awful “Married”, “Maron” is Twin freaking Peaks. Christ almighty there’s no accounting for some people’s taste.
right there with ya on Aya Cash…yes, please
As a huge fan of Marc Maron i’ve stuck with his show.
It’s about on par with last season i guess. It’s more inconsistent, the first couple episodes weren’t great but the last few have been solid.
His acting is kind of a problem. There’s a narrow range that he hits out of the park, usually in other people’s projects, but carrying an entire half hour sitcom is dicey and it shows. Lots of flat or awkward line readings. But I guess that’s to be expected when he didn’t really get his first big shot at acting until he was 50 years old.
Oh and the kid who plays his assistant (also on Silicon Valley) is great and they have excellent chemistry. The show could do worse than focusing primarily on their dynamic in a hypothetical season 3.
You’re far from alone on Aya Cash. Crazy to think she only had 1k followers on Twitter last week, only 2k now. Her attractiveness to funny ratio is through the roof.
Aya Cash is breathtakingly beautiful . I have a huge crush on her myself.
