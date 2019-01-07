What’s On Tonight: ‘Manifest’ Returns To Face A Dangerous Adversary

NBC

Manifest (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Michaela’s mystifying new calling puts her relationship with those she loves in jeopardy. Things come to a head for her and Jared while Ben is forced to abandon his family to find an alternate meaning for Michaela’s mission, leading him to a confrontation with a new adversary.

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Season 14 kicks off with 10 memorable acts from AGT and Got Talent competitions all over the world performing for the judges. Two will be sent through to the final round, one by a Golden Buzzer, and one by a panel of superfans.

The Bachelor (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Season 23 of The Bachelor is here, and it’s shaping up to be the messiest yet, which is really saying something. Colton Underwood, the guy who likes to remind us he’s a virgin every five seconds, is the man this new group of women is vying for. Normally, we wouldn’t be interested in this kind of thing, but there’s one bachelorette who has decided to fake an Australian accent in order to stand out from the crowd, and we can’t ignore that kind of commitment.

Happy Together (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Cooper gifts Claire and Jake an anniversary gift that recites their original wedding vows, causing tension between the two when they decide to strictly adhere to those promises.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Courteney Cox, Brian Tyree Henry, Mt. Joy

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: James Spader, Lindsay Lohan, Noname featuring Smino & Saba

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Ethan Hawke, Jon Glaser, Taylor Bennett

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Chris Hayes, Donna Missal, Charlie Hall

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Adam McKay, John David Washington, Alec Benjamin