What’s On Tonight: ‘Married,’ ‘You’re The Worst,’ And Emma Stone

Married/You’re the Worst (FX, 10 p.m.) — Series premieres. In addition to our interview with Judy Greer, be sure to check out our chats with the casts of both these FX comedies, only one of which really should’ve been called This Is 38.
Adventure Time (Cartoon Network, 7 p.m.) — I’m sorry for forgetting about you the last couple of weeks, Adventure Time. You’re great and all, but you don’t feel like a Thursday show — you belong on Mondays, and I’m never going to get used to your new timeslot. It’s not you, it’s me.
Sam & Cat (Nick, 7:30 p.m.) — Series finale. I think this Grande girl’s gonna do OK.
Hollywood Game Night (NBC, 8 p.m.) — Tonight’s contestants: Krysten Ritter, Wynonna Judd, Johnny Weir, Leah Remini, Nick Swardson, and Scott Foley. Eh, just watch a rerun of Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23 or Breaking Bad on Netflix instead.
Welcome to Sweden (NBC, 9 p.m.) — Will Ferrell drops by. Here’s a trailer.
Rectify (Sundance, 9 p.m.) — Last week’s episode was tragic and beautiful, and this show is going to destroy me. P.S. more Abigail Spencer eating burgers and smoking, please.
Satisfaction (USA, 10 p.m.) — Series premiere. It’s no Mr. Robot, but this show, about middle-class white people probably, does have some great Photoshop going for it.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Colin Firth and St. Vincent on Letterman; John Lithgow and Miranda Kerr on Fallon; Julia Ormond on Ferguson; Julie Bowen and Brett Ratner on Meyers; Jason Segel, Cameron Diaz, Matt Walsh, and Weird Al on Conan; Emma Stone on Stewart; and Steven Wise on Colbert.
Is he keeping his shoulders square?
Ooh, he’s tryin’!
LOOK AT MEEEEEE.
Why, oh Why did USA ever cancel Duckman?
So, this whole FXX experiment has been abandoned?
I hope so, I hate paying for like 50 extra channels so I can watch one.
Well there’s only so much Spin City and Mad About you reruns a person can take.
Welcome To Sweden sure was uninteresting outside of the scene with Amy, but I guess I’ll watch again if Will Ferell’s stopping by. Also, I would like to see Greg Poehler wear that blonde wig his sister wore on Comedy Bang Bang, see how much he looks like her. Pretty close, I think.
I’m not crazy am I? Sam & Cat is actually in this post?
Yeah, we can get away with knowing anything about it this time without sounding pervy.
Currently in the middle of ‘Married’ and I don’t think it’s as bad as the reviews were saying so far. But before I finish, I needed to put this out there that Alexandra Daddario just showed up in it and that needs to be known. All sightings of her should be known. Hopefully Uproxx makes a funny post about it.
It was only for one one minute scene. Wow. Oh what could have been.
I haven’t enjoyed a comedy pilot as much as You’re The Worst’s in a long time.
I liked it but I’m curious to see how long it can go on before the premise gets old.
I can understand that. But I think the acting of the two leads and the writing are strong enough to not rely on the premise. I could be wrong.
So, I gave Married a shot. Judy Greer is gold, and the friends are funny, but the Nat Faxon character is dumb as a post. His stupidity is so overwhelming, it took me right out of the show.
Married was disappointing. The Worst was really good.