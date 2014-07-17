What’s On Tonight: ‘Married,’ ‘You’re The Worst,’ And Emma Stone

Married/You’re the Worst (FX, 10 p.m.) — Series premieres. In addition to our interview with Judy Greer, be sure to check out our chats with the casts of both these FX comedies, only one of which really should’ve been called This Is 38.

Adventure Time (Cartoon Network, 7 p.m.) — I’m sorry for forgetting about you the last couple of weeks, Adventure Time. You’re great and all, but you don’t feel like a Thursday show — you belong on Mondays, and I’m never going to get used to your new timeslot. It’s not you, it’s me.

Sam & Cat (Nick, 7:30 p.m.) — Series finale. I think this Grande girl’s gonna do OK.

Hollywood Game Night (NBC, 8 p.m.) — Tonight’s contestants: Krysten Ritter, Wynonna Judd, Johnny Weir, Leah Remini, Nick Swardson, and Scott Foley. Eh, just watch a rerun of Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23 or Breaking Bad on Netflix instead.

Welcome to Sweden (NBC, 9 p.m.) — Will Ferrell drops by. Here’s a trailer.

Rectify (Sundance, 9 p.m.) — Last week’s episode was tragic and beautiful, and this show is going to destroy me. P.S. more Abigail Spencer eating burgers and smoking, please.

Satisfaction (USA, 10 p.m.) — Series premiere. It’s no Mr. Robot, but this show, about middle-class white people probably, does have some great Photoshop going for it.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Colin Firth and St. Vincent on Letterman; John Lithgow and Miranda Kerr on Fallon; Julia Ormond on Ferguson; Julie Bowen and Brett Ratner on Meyers; Jason Segel, Cameron Diaz, Matt Walsh, and Weird Al on Conan; Emma Stone on Stewart; and Steven Wise on Colbert.