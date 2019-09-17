What’s On Tonight: Seeking Justice Is The Name Of The Game On ‘Mayans M.C.’

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — In the Season 6 finale, the four remaining couples spend one last night in the fantasy suites deciding if they are ready to take their relationships to the next level outside of paradise.

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — The latest round of contestants compete for the celebrity judges’ approval (or dismissal).

Country Music (PBS, 8:00 p.m.) — On the latest episode of Ken Burns’ documentary series, country music adapts to the cultural changes of post-war society. Bill Monroe and Earl Scruggs transform string band music into Bluegrass. Out of the bars comes a new sound and songs about drinking, cheating, and heartbreak: Honky Tonk

Pandora (The CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Ralen is on trial for his life after being accused of having sabotaged the Tereshkova. But even Jax has her doubts about Ralen’s veracity when his wife arrives from Zatar to defend him.

Bring the Funny (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — The first-ever winner of Bring the Funny is crowned. Also, former contestants and surprise guests celebrate the season in brand new comedy performances and skits.

Mayans M.C. (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — The Mayans seek justice while Galindo’s deal takes an unexpected turn south of the border.

Adam Ruins Everything (truTV, 10:00 p.m.) — Don’t let Adam’s facts bug you as he uncovers the benefits of spiders, serves up knowledge on why we should be eating more bugs as a protein source, and illustrates the benefits of little bugs on your gut health.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Chance The Rapper, Sen. Cory Booker (D-New Jersey)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Sarah Paulson, Michelle Dockery, The Lumineers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts), The Brady Bunch cast

Late Night With Seth Meyers: John Goodman, Michael C. Hall, Midland

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Angela Bassett, Jim Gaffigan

A Little Late With Lily Singh: Kenan Thompson

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle

Conan: Seann William Scott, Jena Friedman