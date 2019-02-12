TBS

Miracle Workers (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) — This new comedy starring Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi focuses on God’s frustration with humanity’s failings, and the two determined angels who try to convince him the world is worth saving. Buscemi plays God, naturally, while Radcliffe plays one of the do-gooders and if you’ve ever imagined the Big Man as a guy who guzzles beer, lounges around in sweatpants, and comes close to blowing up Earth and starting over again, this show is for you.

American Housewife (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Anna-Kat goes to extreme lengths to secure her plays as Katie’s favorite child after Katie schedules a “date” with Taylor.

Good Trouble (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — Mariana gets boxed out of a new project at work while Callie scrambles to come clean about her connection to Malika before Ben has the chance to tell Judge Wilson.

Lethal Weapon (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Cole and Murtaugh investigate a case involving a father and daughter crossing the Mexican border and end up uncovering a major issue with California Border Patrol.

NCIS (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — When a 9-year-old girl is found hiding in a storage unit, the team is forced to reopen the cold case of a Navy recruit’s daughter who went missing a decade earlier.

The Kids Are Alright (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — Peggy tricks Timmy into practicing better hygiene, but Mike worries that her meddling will interfere with Timmy’s passion for school theater.

Blackish (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Dre and Bow both struggles with changing ideas of gender norms after Diane nabs the male lead in a school play, and Junior’s Valentine’s Day date goes awry.

FBI (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Maggie and OA are on a mission to find a couple behind a spree of violent armed robberies that resulted in the death of an off-duty police officer.

Roswell, New Mexico (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Max and Michael worry over Isobel when she begins exhibiting strange blackouts and worrisome behavior.

This Is Us (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Randal and Kate try to reconcile different memories of shared childhood events as Kevin helps Nicky out of a jam.

Splitting Up Together (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — Lena’s idea to cook a platonic Valentine’s Day dinner for Martin doesn’t go over well with her friends, and Martin tries to help Arthur de-stress after a fight with Camille lands him in the dog house.

Drunk History (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) — The show spotlights the extreme, history-making lengths people have gone to for love, like the student who tunneled under the Berlin Wall and John Wojtowicz, a guy who robbed a bank to pay for his wife’s gender reassignment surgery. Ladies, get you a John Wojtowicz.

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — NCIS investigates the disappearance of a Navy entomologist after a deadly shooting at a research lab.

New Amsterdam (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Bloom confronts her demons as Max continues to solve problems at the hospital despite the toils it’s taking on his treatment plan.

The Rookie (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Nolan invites everyone over for a Valentine’s Day soiree to celebrate his newly-single status.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Ray Romano, Charles Barkley

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Will Forte, Gigi Hadid, Blake Mycoskie, Gashi featuring G-Eazy

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Regina King, Bill Gates, Melinda Gates, Jena Friedman

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Don Cheadle, Jake Johnson, Kurt Vile

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Liam Hemsworth, Rebel Wilson, Priyanka Chopra Jonas

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Spike Lee

Conan: Daniel Radcliffe