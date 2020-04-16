If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Devs (FX on Hulu) — The finale has arrived with everything coming to a head with Forest and Katie’s machine, and all that confusing quantum physics talk. What will Lily do at headquarters, and will this come down to free will or fate?

The Innocence Files (Netflix) — This docuseries explores eight wrongful conviction cases taken up by the Innocence Project and other organizations that worked against all odds to overturn. All of the stories illuminate difficult truths about the broken U.S. criminal justice system and the families that suffer unimaginable collateral damage.

Desus And Mero: A quarantine edition features illustrious guest Alicia Keys.

Young Sheldon (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Sheldon picks a strange place to have a scientific breakthrough, and Dale goes gambling with Meemaw, oh boy.

Katy Keene (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Alex is attempting to put the Pussycats together again, and it’s about damn time. Oh, and Katy nabs some advice from Gloria.

In The Dark (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — The second season premiere sees the gang dodging Nia’s crosshairs and attempting to save Guiding Hope, all while Murphy’s recovering from that Dean encounter.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) — Holt’s looking for help from Jake on a personal-professional matter, while Charles and Terry team up elsewhere.