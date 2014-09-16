What’s On Tonight: New Fall Sitcoms On Fox, That’s What

New Girl and The Mindy Project (Fox, 9 p.m.) — New sitcom episodes. Oh, how I missed you, light, frivolous, insubstantial network sitcoms. After a summer full of Rectify, The Knick, and The Leftovers, among many others, it’ll be nice to bathe in the warm light of trifling comedies. To prepare you, here’s a guide to the vocabulary of New Girl, important life lessons we’ve learned from The Mindy Project, and ten sitcoms irreparably damaged by will-they-won’t-they relationships.
Dancing With the Stars: The Results (ABC, 8 p.m.) — Last night’s fall premiere had the lowest ratings for a fall premiere yet (down 23 percent from last year), which just goes to show you that people don’t appreciate Alfonso Ribiero’s ability to own the dance floor enough.
Utopia (Fox, 8 p.m.) — If the ratings continue to trend the way they have been for Fox’s huge, $50 million failure, tonight’s episode may grab subpar CW numbers. It’s not going to be a good lead-in for New Girl, that’s for sure.
Sons of Anarchy (FX, 10 p.m.) — Good news! The episode is not as long as last week’s episode, not that it matters, since it’s coming off the most watched episode in FX history.
The Roosevelts: An Intimate History (PBS, 8 p.m.) — Part III of Ken Burns’ latest, seven-part documentary series. Spoiler: They die in the end.
LATE NIGHT LISTINGS: Julianna Margulies is on The Tonight Show, Key and Peele are on Kimmel; Terry Bradshaw (wha?) is on Ferguson; Craig Ferguson, meanwhile, will be on Seth Meyers; Bill Hader stops by The Daily Show; and Kevin Nealon will be on Conan.
So how bad is Utopia? Really bad, or absurdly bad?
It’s a reality show, what’s the difference.
don’t worry, the bridge is still on to freak you out.
Wait a minute! There’s no Brooklyn Nine Nine in this list!
They moved it to Sunday.
i think its lame how they set up sundays. it should be simpsons, family guy followed by b99 and mulaney. i dont like how they are splitting up animated and live action. family guy is trash to me so i hope i remember to tune back in for mulaney. and dont even get me started on the way fox is treating bobs burgers.
A fleshy thespians show on a Sunday?
That’s a kiss of death!
On the ten sitcoms (which isn’t what it is) I think we should, as a planet, get together and lock up anyone that refers to David Tennant as “D10”