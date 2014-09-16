What’s On Tonight: New Fall Sitcoms On Fox, That’s What

#The Mindy Project #What's On Tonight #Sons Of Anarchy
Entertainment Features
09.16.14 8 Comments

New Girl and The Mindy Project (Fox, 9 p.m.) — New sitcom episodes. Oh, how I missed you, light, frivolous, insubstantial network sitcoms. After a summer full of Rectify, The Knick, and The Leftovers, among many others, it’ll be nice to bathe in the warm light of trifling comedies. To prepare you, here’s a guide to the vocabulary of New Girl, important life lessons we’ve learned from The Mindy Project, and ten sitcoms irreparably damaged by will-they-won’t-they relationships.

Dancing With the Stars: The Results (ABC, 8 p.m.) — Last night’s fall premiere had the lowest ratings for a fall premiere yet (down 23 percent from last year), which just goes to show you that people don’t appreciate Alfonso Ribiero’s ability to own the dance floor enough.

Utopia (Fox, 8 p.m.) — If the ratings continue to trend the way they have been for Fox’s huge, $50 million failure, tonight’s episode may grab subpar CW numbers. It’s not going to be a good lead-in for New Girl, that’s for sure.

Sons of Anarchy (FX, 10 p.m.) — Good news! The episode is not as long as last week’s episode, not that it matters, since it’s coming off the most watched episode in FX history.

The Roosevelts: An Intimate History (PBS, 8 p.m.) — Part III of Ken Burns’ latest, seven-part documentary series. Spoiler: They die in the end.

LATE NIGHT LISTINGS: Julianna Margulies is on The Tonight Show, Key and Peele are on Kimmel; Terry Bradshaw (wha?) is on Ferguson; Craig Ferguson, meanwhile, will be on Seth Meyers; Bill Hader stops by The Daily Show; and Kevin Nealon will be on Conan.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Mindy Project#What's On Tonight#Sons Of Anarchy
TAGSNEW GIRLSONS OF ANARCHYTHE MINDY PROJECTWHAT'S ON TONIGHT

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 1 hour ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP