What’s On Tonight: New Fall Sitcoms On Fox, That’s What

New Girl and The Mindy Project (Fox, 9 p.m.) — New sitcom episodes. Oh, how I missed you, light, frivolous, insubstantial network sitcoms. After a summer full of Rectify, The Knick, and The Leftovers, among many others, it’ll be nice to bathe in the warm light of trifling comedies. To prepare you, here’s a guide to the vocabulary of New Girl, important life lessons we’ve learned from The Mindy Project, and ten sitcoms irreparably damaged by will-they-won’t-they relationships.

Dancing With the Stars: The Results (ABC, 8 p.m.) — Last night’s fall premiere had the lowest ratings for a fall premiere yet (down 23 percent from last year), which just goes to show you that people don’t appreciate Alfonso Ribiero’s ability to own the dance floor enough.

Utopia (Fox, 8 p.m.) — If the ratings continue to trend the way they have been for Fox’s huge, $50 million failure, tonight’s episode may grab subpar CW numbers. It’s not going to be a good lead-in for New Girl, that’s for sure.

Sons of Anarchy (FX, 10 p.m.) — Good news! The episode is not as long as last week’s episode, not that it matters, since it’s coming off the most watched episode in FX history.

The Roosevelts: An Intimate History (PBS, 8 p.m.) — Part III of Ken Burns’ latest, seven-part documentary series. Spoiler: They die in the end.

LATE NIGHT LISTINGS: Julianna Margulies is on The Tonight Show, Key and Peele are on Kimmel; Terry Bradshaw (wha?) is on Ferguson; Craig Ferguson, meanwhile, will be on Seth Meyers; Bill Hader stops by The Daily Show; and Kevin Nealon will be on Conan.