What’s On Tonight: The ‘New Girl’ Gang Says Goodbye In The Series Finale

FOX

New Girl (FOX, 9:00 p.m.) — In the series finale episodes, Jess and Nick prepare for their wedding that, of course, does not go as planned while the rest of the group strides down memory lane. Will the duo see a proper ending? Our own Alan Sepinwall bids farewell to the fun series here.

Roseanne (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Roseanne and Dan’s 45th wedding anniversary is muddled when she gets real about her knee pain (and how she’s treating it), and Becky and Darlene are both up for the same job with benefits.

The Flash (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — DaVoe’s Enlightenment Machine grows ever close to completion when he assaults an A.R.G.U.S. facility, and Barry moves to stop him while still being shaken by Ralph’s death.

Blackish (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — The Season 4 finale sees Dre and Bow leading increasingly separate existences while realizing how much they depended on each other while raising the kids.

The 100 (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Shallow Valley’s shady new residents may prove useful to the heroes while attempting to save their own group.

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — A two-hour, two-part episode finishes Season 4 with Pride attempting to shake a grand jury indicment, and he and the team discover a sinister plot.

The Middle (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — Frankie tries to talk Axl out of relocating for his job while Sue gets atypically depressed over Sean’s departure for Ghana.

Splitting Up Together (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — Co-parenting gets rough for Lena and Martin while organizing Milo’s birthday celebrations around their newly agreed boundaries.

Rise (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — The Season 1 finale sees personal crises threaten to upset threaten opening night of the big production, but Robbie has a major breakthrough.

Master Chef Junior (FOX, 8:00 p.m.) — Gordon Ramsey revisits the season with glimpses of the junior home cooks’ extraordinary feats along the way.

Chicago Med (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Dr. Rhodes wonders whether he made the wrong decision regarding the team who’s separating conjoined twins.

For The People (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Sandra battles the FBI while trying to go further than expected for a client, and this leads to a compromising career situation.

The Voice: (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — The semi-finalists continue contending on teams led by Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, and Katy Perry.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Melissa McCarthy, Luke Bryan, Cody Bellinger

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Josh Brolin, Cedric the Entertainer, Dave Itzkoff, Chvrches

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Jamie Foxx, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Conan: Rerun with Jamie Dornan, Jenna Fischer, Jena Friedman