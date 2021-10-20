Night Teeth (Netflix film) — Debby Ryan and Lucy Fry play the lead-character vampires of this film, but there are also vampires played by Megan Fox and Sydney Sweeney, so you know what that means: any human in their sights is in big trouble. That includes a college-student-turned-chauffeur, Benny (Jorge Lendeborg, Jr.), who’s tasked with driving the two primary vamps around to parties, where they can get their thirst on. Can Benny stay alive, can he save Los Angeles, and can he possibly do both things? Talk about a guilty pleasure of a movie.

Found (Netflix film) — This documentary follows teen American girls who somehow discover that they’re cousins by blood. This leads to an online-meeting that turns into a real-life journey, wherein the teens travel to China for answers and adventure. It’s an emotional journey but a rewarding one.

Stuck Together (Netflix film) — Seven families who are stuck during Parisian lockdown endure the best and worst of each other over the course of three months. Man, this should inspire everyone who can get to the country side to do so, stat.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW, 8:00pm) — Sara and Ana have hatched a plan, and Nate’s in impersonation mode, all while Hoover scores some lucrative tickets, and everyone wants to make it to Manhattan.

Batwoman (CW, 9:00pm) — Alice and Batwoman’s team-up might not last too long if things don’t go right in this episode, which involves Killer Croc’s murderous rampage in Gotham.

The Wonder Years (ABC, 8:30pm) — This reimagining adopts a different perspective (from the Fred Savage-starring original show) with the focus on an African-American family and their home base in 1960s Montgomery, Alabama. Don Cheadle narrates the usual tween ordeals and also the experience of being part of a Southern Black family. This week, Dean really doesn’t want to go to the church lock-in, but he also wants to have his first kiss. Conundrum.

American Horror Story: Double Feature (FXX, 10:00pm) — Mamie’s forced to make a bold move, as all of the characters face off against hte future.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Issa Rae, H.E.R.

In case you missed these streaming picks from last Wednesday:

Dopesick: Season 1 (Hulu series) — Michael Keaton (who is still the greatest Batman in history, so don’t mess with him in any role) finally comes to TV beyond cameo mode. Here, he takes on Big Pharma as a physician whose patients are dying off amid an opioid epidemic, and Rosario Dawson portrays one of the heroes who want to take the makers of Oxycontin down. The title of the source material (Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America, the book by Beth Macy) tells you a lot, but this trailer promises an intense ride, and the cast includes Michael Stuhlbarg and Kaitlyn Dever, who’s all over TV now and making Justified‘s Loretta proud here.

Just Beyond: Season 1 (Disney+ series) — This horror-comedy anthology bases itself on R.L. Stine’s BOOM! Studios comic book series of the same name. Expect plenty of supernatural journeys (with a personally affecting touch) through alternate dimensions with witches, aliens, and ghosts onboard.