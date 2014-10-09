What’s On Tonight: Not Katherine Heigl

Grey’s Anatomy/Scandal/How to Get Away with Murder (ABC, 8 p.m.) — I’m with you guys — Shonda Rhimes should have literally thrown Katherine Heigl under a bus. Still not as painful as Zyzzyx Road. Or 27 Dresses. Or The Ugly Truth. Or One for the Money. Or…

The Vampire Diaries (The CW, 8 p.m.) — Tonight’s episode is titled “Yellow Ledbetter.” Surprised they didn’t go with “Hey Foxymophandlemama, That’s Me.”

Thursday Night Football (CBS, 8:25 p.m.) — Famous Indianapolis Colts fans: Mike from The Middle and Andy Dwyer. Famous Houston Texans fans: this lady picking her nose. Go Colts.

Gracepoint (Fox, 9 p.m.) — “The Solanos continue to grieve their loss.” There’s a lot of that this season.

A to Z (NBC, 9:30 p.m.) — I really like Ben Feldman and Cristin Milioti, both goddamn, this show needs to tone down the quirk.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Robert Duvall and Elle Fanning on Letterman; Steve Carell and Julianne Hough on Fallon; Michael Peña on Kimmel; Robert Downey Jr., Emmy Rossum, and Chris Gethard on Meyers; Jeremy Renner on Stewart; and Robert Plant on Colbert.