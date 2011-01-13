What’s on Tonight: ‘Off the Map’ Again

Off the Map (ABC) — Last night’s premiere is getting re-aired (bumping “Private Practice”) after getting disappointing ratings last night. Obama’s speech probably had something to do with that, but let’s not rule out the show sucking.

Jersey Shore (MTV) — Man, they got straight into last week, huh? Deena got naked for The Situation and then JWOWW and Sammi got into bona fide fisticuffs. God, I can’t stand Sammi. She’s totally the new Angelina.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC) — I just found out that there’s a character on this show called Arizona. I’m going to assume that she’s a doctor, which is preposterous. Note to prospective parents: if you name your child after a state, she will not become a doctor. She will be a stripper.

Ace of Cakes (Food) — Betty White guest stars. What’s she getting a cake for? Not dying?

Police Women of Cincinnati (TLC) — Series premiere. A look inside the world of arresting drunks at Skyline Chili and fighting race riots.

Beyond Scared Straight (A&E) — 90-minute series premiere. Juvenile delinquents get a look at the meanest state and federal pound-you-in-the-ass prisons in order to set them on the straight and narrow. I like it. Of course, I like any programming in which young A-holes are treated like crap.