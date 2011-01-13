What’s on Tonight: ‘Off the Map’ Again

Off the Map (ABC) — Last night’s premiere is getting re-aired (bumping “Private Practice”) after getting disappointing ratings last night. Obama’s speech probably had something to do with that, but let’s not rule out the show sucking.
Jersey Shore (MTV) — Man, they got straight into last week, huh? Deena got naked for The Situation and then JWOWW and Sammi got into bona fide fisticuffs. God, I can’t stand Sammi. She’s totally the new Angelina.
Grey’s Anatomy (ABC) — I just found out that there’s a character on this show called Arizona. I’m going to assume that she’s a doctor, which is preposterous. Note to prospective parents: if you name your child after a state, she will not become a doctor. She will be a stripper.
Ace of Cakes (Food) — Betty White guest stars. What’s she getting a cake for? Not dying?
Police Women of Cincinnati (TLC) — Series premiere. A look inside the world of arresting drunks at Skyline Chili and fighting race riots.
Beyond Scared Straight (A&E) — 90-minute series premiere. Juvenile delinquents get a look at the meanest state and federal pound-you-in-the-ass prisons in order to set them on the straight and narrow. I like it. Of course, I like any programming in which young A-holes are treated like crap.
Deena: She’s laughing at me.
The Situation: No she’s not.
Sammi: I absolutely am.
This exchange made me giggle for much longer than it should have. And, Sammi deserves every punch in the face she gets.
If you name your daughter Indiana, she will be a diabetic.
Aww, my grandma’s name is Virginia.
This is apropos of nothing, but, every time I read the word preposterous, I start singing Hiphopopotamus vs Rhymenoceros in my head.
Sammi is so awful. She’s a textbook case of hating other women because she doesn’t get along with them. Dammit, Sammi, is it more likely that all women are bitches, or that you’re the problem?
When you wrote that line about Angelina did you spontaneously form a uterus?
I’m just wondering. Just an option for the occasional Saturday night.
*refills cat dish. cuts a picture of amy adams out of people and pastes it to his groin*
Saw five minutes of Off the Map last night and that’s enough.
If you name your daughter Indiana, she will be a bullwhip-wielding anthropology professor.
“Dammit, Sammi, is it more likely that all women are bitches, or that you’re the problem”?
Well…..
HOW ABOUT GREY’S ANATOMY IN HAWAII? WE’LL CALL IT “LOST ANATOMY.” GIVE ME A BILLION DOLLARS.
If you name your daughter California, Anthony Keidis will sing songs about her.
Matt, after reading your comments on Jersey Shore, I can confidently say that you are at least 3.75 times gayer than me. And I’ve had three men inside me at the same time.
Another thing your daughter will be if you name her after a state: a character on a “celebrity” reality dating show
More like “Off the Crap”, amirite?