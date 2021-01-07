Pieces of a Woman (Netflix film) — Vanessa Kirby and Shia LaBeouf star as Martha and Sean, respectively, who experience an unimaginable tragedy when a home birth goes wrong. Martha then undertakes a yearlong odyssey while coping with grief and her relationship with Sean, which (unsurprisingly) strains under the pressure of their mutual loss. Meanwhile, Ellen Burstyn plays her overbearing mom, and Molly Parker plays the publicly shamed midwife. Look for this movie to be a big awards contender.

Star Trek: Discovery (CBS, 10:00pm EST) — The crew’s still in the midst of their guise while Burnham’s hard work on a mission to help the U.S.S. Discovery get home, and Tilly’s engrossed with helping Stamets.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC, 8:00pm EST) — This evening’s contestants include the irrepressible Leslie Jones, Chandra Wilson, and Tony Hawk.

The Hustler (ABC, 10:00pm EST) — There might be some melon-stabbing going on while the group takes on trivia questions for money while “The Hustler” among them keeps doing his or her secretive and enigmatic thing.

Jimmy Kimmel LIve — Tessa Thompson, Paul Bettany, Steve Earle

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — Ricky Gervais, Daisy Edgar-Jones, The Avett Brothers

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Michael Sheen, Jo Ellen Pellman

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Bill Hader

In case you missed these recent picks:

Cobra Kai: Season 3 — (Netflix series) The good news? This The Karate Kid revival is still as much of an adrenaline shot as the last two rounds. The bad news? It’s also infuriatingly good. After Johnny and Daniel’s combined bad moves contributed heavily to Miguel landing in a hospital bed, Johnny’s looking for redemption. While he does the hard work in the hospital — and Kreese re-takes the dubious reigns of the Cobra Kai dojo, which makes me worried about him instructing Hawk to be even more of an anger-bear monster — Daniel-san heads to Okinawa, where an old rival is ready for him. The soul and fate of every sensei (and their students) are up for grabs.